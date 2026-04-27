Grandmother Lashed Out At Her Granddaughter For Not Receiving A Parcel, But She Was Just Sick And Fell Asleep

Some family members will really make your life hard over the smallest things!

This girl shares how she couldn’t collect her grandma’s parcel and how they made a huge deal out of it.

AITA for not accepting a package delivery immediately? I (F, 27) live alone in a different city from my family. I was on a call with my mom yesterday when my grandmother (F, ancient) told her to pass along that she will be sending me some package. I’m not 100% sure what it is, just that it is a gift + there are some treats for my dog.

This is where it gets tricky…

My mom told me it will be delivered this morning, and to be careful not to miss it. But she did NOT say that it is urgent to accept it right away (like she does when she sends me food and etc.) Some important context: I despise my grandmother because she is evil, however due to her expert manipulation skills, she’s been able to weaponize my mom against me (aka: crying to her about how she is old and may die soon and her granddaughter doesn’t love her) and so I had to break no-contact and now have to act normal with her. I pick up the phone when she calls, don’t immediately leave when she invites herself over for Christmas, talk to her nicely, etc.

UH OH…

I am honestly trying my best for my mom’s sake, and most of the time my acting is pretty good, but everyone involved is more or less aware it is just acting. Anyways, I have been having problems sleeping and woke up at 3am and couldn’t fall asleep again. I’m also sick with COVID so I’ve been really tired, one thing led to another and I forgot to charge my phone, so it turned off around noon. As it turns out, that coincided with the courier showing up. Since I didn’t pick up, he left, and the package was rerouted to a pickup point. As soon as I turned my phone on, my mom started spamming me with calls telling me to call my grandma right away to find out where the courier is and if he is still waiting, and basically calling me ungrateful for not putting in effort to accept the delivery when she specifically warned me it would be coming today.

That’s INSANE!

She was also using this really stressful tone that she uses in emergencies (and that she only used in my childhood when I was in BIG trouble), which freaked me out. I was super confused. Firstly, the courier 100% isn’t “still waiting”, these couriers don’t even come to your address if you don’t pick up the phone to confirm you’re there in advance, she also said something about him waiting over an hour for me..? But that makes no sense, these guys have quotas and are always in a rush.

She had no idea about the whole situation!

Secondly, why would my grandmother know where the courier is?? They don’t give that kind of detailed tracking info to the sender… I told my mom I’ll call the courier to get her off the call, but honestly the headache was really bad + the last straw, so I decided I will pick it up from the pickup point tomorrow and went for a nap.

Now she’s confused about the whole thing.

Now that I woke up, and feel less like I’m dying, I’m wondering if I was an asshole? It is a gift, even if it is from an evil person, I probably shouldn’t act so ungratefully… IDK. I know I’m biased due to my hate for my grandma, soo yeah. What do you guys think?

GEEZ! That sounds like a tricky situation!

Why would the grandma not clarify about the parcel?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user thinks this girl should just tell her mom about her relationship with her grandma.

This user knows the grandma could have figured it out herself!

This user knows there could have been a way to deal with the package.

This user thinks everyone here just overreacted to a package!

This user knows the mom and grandma are insufferable.

Somebody has a lot on their plate here!

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.