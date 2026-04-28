Greedy Parents Wanted Their Son To Pay For Their Expensive Wardrobe, So The Son Yelled At Them And Told Them He Doesn’t Make Enough Money

How annoying is it when parents think their children owe them everything!

This guy shares how his parents wanted an expensive wardrobe and kept asking him for money.

Check out the full story.

AITA for not paying for my mother’s $4,000 wardrobe and eventually screaming at her? My wife and I moved to the US (SF) from India back in 2022. I was making about $8k a month after taxes, apart from stocks. While my annual salary sounds massive when converted to Indian Rupees, my family doesn’t seem to realize that I am not spending in Rupees.

This is where things get weird…

Between SF rent, general expenses, and a loan I was still paying off in 2022, we were barely saving $1,000 to $2,000 a month. Within three months of moving, my parents asked me to buy my brother a $1,000 laptop, which I did. I also bought my dad a $2,200 laptop. He didn’t necessarily need it, but I remembered how he bought me an expensive laptop when I joined engineering, so I wanted to do something similar for him. I have also spent on other things, sending money home almost every other month: $300 here and $600 there.

UH OH…

I even sent my parents on an expensive weekend getaway to a 5 star resort. Mind you, I have only stayed in budget hotels myself even to this date. My mom expressed the desire to have a German wardrobe in the living room and I said she could go and ask around how much it would cost. I assumed it would be around $1,500. She comes back and says she went to a store and made a deposit for one that would cost almost $4,000. I was taken aback and I asked her why she had to make a deposit without once consulting me.

He was so confused…

I told her I could not spare that kind of money because we had been in the US for less than a year by then and did not have enough savings. We did pay for many other things after this instance. For example, my mom needed surgery and they did not want to go to any of the hospitals where their insurance would pay. So I paid for the whole thing, including the stay and food at a 3 star business hotel for two weeks. I did have it in my mind to one day pay them for the wardrobe. It is just that things happened: my wife had to move to a different city for her MBA which increased our expenses, and then I lost my job in the middle of 2024.

Things have been tight…

So I have not been able to pay back. Now I should mention that I have not been the best of sons. For the first five years of my job, I hardly sent any money home. I had to pay off a student loan that took anywhere from 30% to 50% of my salary. Plus, I was profligate and undisciplined with money and ended up incurring massive credit card debt. But I cleaned up my act, paid off everything, and even started saving. Before moving to the US, I did buy my parents a few expensive appliances and other things. But for the most part, I was not of much help. My parents also paid for my wedding, money that I am yet to pay back.

That’s INSANE!

Anyway, the other day my mother brought up the issue of the wardrobe and how I only make promises but never fulfill them. I lost it. I screamed at her and told her how she is constantly counting what we have spent on ourselves and not on her. It was not pretty. Am I the AH for not paying for that German wardrobe back then? Am I the AH for screaming at my mother?

YIKES! That sounds a bit unreasonable!

Why couldn’t they have a normal conversation about it?

Let’s find out how people on Reddit responded to this one.

This user thinks this guy is being unreasonable towards his wife!

This user knows this guy doesn’t owe anything to his parents.

This user thinks this guy needs to stay discreet about his salary.

This user knows the wardrobe isn’t this guy’s responsibility!

That’s right! This user knows these parents are taking advantage of this guy.

Somebody’s being really greedy here!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.