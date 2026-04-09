Grocery Store Cashier Told A Customer “You’re Welcome,” But A Woman Overheard And Started Lecturing Her About Saying “Thank You” Instead

Some people just can’t keep their opinions to themselves, no matter what.

So, how would you react if you were ringing up groceries and speaking to customers as you always do, when a random lady suddenly starts lecturing you about not saying thank you the “right” way? Would you brush it off? Or would you feel the need to rant because you can’t understand the behavior?

In the following story, a young woman finds herself in this situation and can’t believe the nerve of the woman.

A rude entitled customer tried to teach me a lesson when I didn’t need it (it was unnecessary) and she tried to make a big deal out of it So I’ve been working at a grocery store for over 4 years, and I would say I’m pretty good at my job. I am very introverted, but when it comes to work, I try to be more extroverted. I would say my conversations with customers are pretty normal, with a “Hello,” “How are you?” “You’re welcome,” “Thank you,” etc… As a cashier, it sometimes gets tiring because you’re basically doing the same thing over and over.

Apparently, this woman didn’t like her interaction with a customer.

So this middle-aged lady came through my till. She seemed polite and such, so I thought this transaction with her would be the same as the others.

As I was finishing with another customer (let’s call them Mark), Mark said, “Thank you,” and I replied, “You’re welcome.” All of a sudden, she comes up to me and says, “You don’t say thank you to your customers? You know this business is a customer-driven business, right?” In my mind, I’m like, “Welp, this shift just turned into a bad shift,” but I replied, “I will keep that in mind, thank you,” and I continued ringing up other customers’ stuff.

She came up with her own comeback.

I guess she didn’t like my reply, and she had to come back and say, “You never learn, do you?” At this point, I am annoyed because I know what I am doing, and I don’t need her lecture (if I wanted a lecture, I would’ve asked my professor for it). I replied, “Ma’am, everyone has their own way of doing things.”

Now, she just can’t understand why people act like this.

She walked off, and for some reason, she walked back into the store, which im guessing was to complain to one of my coworkers or something. How is it okay to talk to someone like this when they are working? I honestly find it fascinating how this lady got the courage to give me a lecture on how I should act. Like, do they have nothing better to do than to find the mistakes of others and try to teach them a lesson? Before the shift, I was praying that I wouldn’t get any rude customers, but turns out today was the day that I got a bad egg lol.

Yikes! It sounds as if she likes putting her nose where it doesn’t belong.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about the customer.

This person doesn’t like customers like that either.

A lady yelled at this woman when she was pregnant.

As a cashier, this person would get yelled at, too.

These are nice words.

There will always be people like that.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.