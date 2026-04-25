Grocery Store Shopper Was Shushed By The Cashier Because She Was Talking On Her Cell Phone, So He Reported It And The Manager Publicly Scolded Her

Good customer service shouldn’t be too much to expect during the checkout process.

So, what would you do if you asked a cashier a simple question and got shushed because they were busy on their phone? Would you finish your purchase and let it go? Or would you report her to the manager because what she did was rude?

In the following story, one shopper finds himself in this scenario and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened next.

AITAH for complaining about a supermarket cashier talking on her mobile phone? I was in the supermarket getting some groceries, and at checkout, I very politely asked the cashier for plastic bags. She put up her hand to shush me and was talking on her mobile phone on speaker. She was being very rude. I ended up getting paper bags.

The manager immediately confronted her.

So I went to the customer service desk and complained. The store manager marched over to the cashier and scolded her by saying, “No phones while working!!” They got into an argument, and I just walked out. Forget that noise. AITA?

Wow! She would’ve been fired from some places for that.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about this whole thing.

This person would’ve said something.

It brings back memories for this reader.

Here’s someone who would’ve complained, too.

This reader doesn’t like the behavior either.

She needed to be reported and fired because that behavior is unacceptable.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.