He Had A Few Drinks After Helping All Day With His Grandmother’s Birthday Celebration, And His Mother Called Him Embarrassing

It’s always annoying when parents make everything about themselves!

This guy shares how his mom ruined his night by insulting him around everyone.

Check out the full story.

AITAH for embarrassing my mom for at my gran’s 90th birthday This past Saturday was my gran’s 90th birthday. It was a full family event and ended up being about a 12+ hour day of prep, catering, setup and serving.

This is where it gets interesting…

I’m also currently pet sitting for my godmother, looking after two dogs and a cat. They roam freely in the house and have a fenced garden. I had arranged for someone I trust to check on them during the party so I wouldn’t need to worry. My aunt always runs these things and spent most of the day speaking to me in a very condescending way, even calling me “useless” multiple times while we were prepping. While helping all day, I had one beer and only drank about half of it over two hours.

She was already being a bit unreasonable…

My mom immediately warned me not to drink too much. Later, once I was finally done helping and had already missed the speeches and most of the food, I had three glasses of wine over four hours. Mom pulled me aside and told me I had to come home with her. I was planning to leave with my brother and his fiancée since they were packing up and we would be leaving soon anyway. She said she was worried about the dogs. I explained they’d been checked on and were fine, and that we’d be leaving shortly. She then went on about my godmother being her friend and I better not mess things up for her. I replied that she is also my godmother, so I obviously wouldn’t do anything to ruin that relationship either.

UH OH…

Afterwards she called someone to have a conversation. After that person left, she turned to me saying, “You’re so drunk. You’re slurring your words. You’re an embarrassment to me.” I was not drunk. It was three glasses of wine over four hours. I do not slur my words when I drink, I do have a slightly lazy eye. If I had truly been slurring and embarrassing, I don’t understand why she call someone over in the first place. At that point I was completely done. I had been criticized all day, from being called useless, to my food I’d spent hours on being nitpicked, to now apparently being drunk and humiliating her. I went to sit on the lawn outside and ordered an Uber because I did not want to get into a car with her.

That’s INSANE!

While I was outside, I saw her walk over to my brother, his fiancée and my dad. Even from a distance I could hear her telling them I was drunk and embarrassing. My SIL defended me and joked that she would probably be slurring in her wedding dress soon. My brother also tried to defend me saying I wasn’t. That was my breaking point. I could feel I was about to burst into tears and went inside to not make a scene, I ended up crying anyway. My brother followed me and sat with me while my SIL grabbed my things so I could leave without having to interact with anyone.

That’s horrible!

This kind of criticism has been constant for years, I can’t remember the last time I left a family gathering without crying or feeling terrible about myself. Was I the AH for drinking at my gran’s party and embarrassing my mom?

GEEZ! That sounds so annoying!

Why would the mother ruin the night for everyone like that?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this guy isn’t at fault here!

This user shares how they ended up cutting contact with their mom.

This user has an important question for this guy!

This user knows this guy needs to not go at his family events anymore.

This user is concerned about this guy!

Somebody is really annoyed here!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.