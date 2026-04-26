He Wanted To Offer A Girl He Met On A Dating App Some Money, But She Accused Him Of Being A Scammer And Blocked Him

The internet is great for many things, but it also exposes many people to scammers who seem to be everywhere online.

What would you do if you wanted to give someone you met on a dating site some money, but they thought you were trying to scam them?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and he is trying to figure out where he went wrong.

AITAH for trying to give a woman some money? I (56M) matched with a woman named Lady (25F) on a dating app.

Many people don’t want to download yet another app.

We’ve been talking for at least a week now. We’ve been talking through text but I tried to get her to download and use an app called Signal to make communication easier but she refused.

Ok, this is weird.

Earlier I asked her if she needed money and of course she said yes I told her that I would set up a weekly allowance for her of $500 a week and if she proved to me that she can be loyal and trustworthy then I’d raise it to $1,000 and eventually $5,000 and she agreed at first.

This is quite the arrangement.

After talking a bit more I asked her to give me all of the information I’d need in order for me to send her the money and explained why it was needed. A couple of minutes later she texted me back saying “I’m writing to inform you that I’m no longer interested in pursuing any kind of relationship with you.

Yeah, I agree with her. Though what his star sign has to do with it, I don’t know.

Your insistence on using Signal, coupled with your request for my full name, bank account username, and password, has made it clear that you’re attempting to scam me. I understand that as a Taurus, you might value stability and material possessions, but attempting to acquire them through deception is unacceptable.

Good for her.

I strongly advise you to seek legitimate employment and cease these fraudulent activities. I will be blocking your number and any other means of contact. Do not attempt to contact me again”. I tried to reassure her and explain my reasons and even suggested that if she truly suspected me of being a scammer then she could just withdraw any money she has in her account and then give me the information afterwards but she wouldn’t listen.

At least he let it go.

I decided to just leave it be and told her to text me if she thought about it and/or changed her mind. She said she wouldn’t. Now I’m wondering if I could’ve handled things differently. I need some outside opinions. AITAH?

He definitely seems like a scammer, and if not, at least a little creepy, that’s for sure.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

She was smart for getting out of there fast.

It is just another chat app.

Yeah, he was way out of line.

He is a creep, that’s for sure.

Why would he even ask that.

She dodged a bullet by getting away from this guy.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.