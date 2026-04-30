Her Ex-Best Friend Ended Their Friendship Before A Concert They Had Planned To Attend Together, So She Wants To Sell Her Ticket

Being rejected by a friend whom you trust can be tough.

This woman and her then-best friend planned to go to a concert together. However, her friend suddenly broke off their friendship, leaving her feeling hurt. Now she doesn’t want to go to the concert and is considering selling her ticket.

Read the full story below.

WIBTA if I don’t want to go to the concert with my now former best friend? After almost a month of zero contact from my (23F) best friend (23F) since mid-February (not the first time she has done this), she recently told me she didn’t feel a genuine connection between us (she admitted she had felt this way for a very long time). She said she would rather have us talk casually. Although I respect her decision, I am upset because I thought we were close, even if we had our ups and downs. Maybe there were signs, but I didn’t want to lose her since she was my only close friend. Anyhow, we have plans to go to a concert to see one of our favourite bands together during the summer. We bought the tickets in January (seated together), and I asked her if she still wanted to go after what she told me. She said, “It would be a shame not to go.”

This woman doesn’t know what to do about the concert.

To be honest, I feel conflicted. Part of me, the part that is still upset, doesn’t want to talk to her or want her to go to the concert, and I would rather just go with someone else or sell the ticket online (I bought the tickets first, and she paid me back). But, at the same time, the part of me that still cares about her knows it wouldn’t be fair to her, because she loves that band too. I don’t want to be a jerk by taking away her chance to see them. However, I am worried about things being awkward or still feeling upset.

Forget the awkwardness and enjoy the concert. You deserve it.

Other people in the comments section have something to say.

Here’s an idea.

Some wise words from this one.

Here’s a valid point.

And here’s another sensible suggestion.

The company might be bad, but the music will be amazing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.