Her Friend Expected Her To Text Her All The Time, And Got Mad When She Couldn’t Reach Out Because She Was Sick

Isn’t it insane when some friends expect too much in a friendship and end up spoiling everything?

This girl shares how her friend got mad at her when she didn’t text her for a week.

Check out the full story.

AITA for not messaging my friend for a week? Hi everyone. I’ll keep this as short as I can. I have a friend (we’ll call her C). Me and C live in different parts of the country because I’m in university currently. Two weeks ago C asked to make plans.

This is where it gets weird…

I agreed to see her at some point, but we didn’t get round to deciding a day or anything. Before we could decide on a day, a lot of stuff in my life happened at once that I couldn’t have foreseen. My 1 year relationship ending, harassment from my mum who I’m in NC with, conflict with my housemates that I got dragged into, helping out my pregnant sister with baby prep, university commitments (I help run a club at the uni and was asked to step up as the leader was having medical problems), as well as typical lectures and work. It’s safe to say I had a mental breakdown because I felt like I had no room to breathe.

She was not in the right state for a hangout!

After a week I felt a bit less overwhelmed so I messaged C. I apologized for taking a little while to respond, let her know that I’d had a rough week and it wasn’t personal, but expressed I’d still be happy to make time for her. She replied a week later and it’s safe to say she was mad. She said she didn’t appreciate not getting a response for a week, and she felt like I’d prioritized other commitments over her. She said I’d neglected her and she wasn’t interested in hanging out anymore.

UH OH…

I confided in another friend from home about the situation because I felt bad (we’ll call her P). P had a different stance. P believes that C is being unfair as me not using my social media was a one-off occurrence, and not a pattern. P also believes the underlying problem here is that I make myself too available too often, which is why C has the impression I’ve neglected her. But the issue isn’t that I haven’t tried enough, it’s that I was giving too much of myself to other people in the first place. I have mixed feelings.

That’s INSANE!

On one hand I didn’t intend to make C feel bad, but P has a point. Yes I was still tending to other commitments, but not out of personal choice. There are people in my life I’ll cross paths with regardless of what I’m dealing with (people from the uni club, my housemates) because they’re part of my routine, so to compare my interactions with her to my interactions with them feels unfair. She was only focused on how my absence affected her and didn’t stop to consider that I might not have been okay as that behavior is typically out of character for me.

She unsure about the whole thing!

I only had enough energy to respond to messages OR deal with face-to-face commitments. I wasn’t even taking care of myself, which is an even bigger problem. I tried to amend the situation and apologized but she wasn’t interested. I need opinions because I feel very conflicted. So reddit, AITA for not texting my friend for a week?

YIKES! That sounds a bit annoying!

Why wouldn’t her friend give her a chance?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows you don’t have to text your friends all the time!

This user thinks a small heads up would have saved the situation!

This user also thinks this woman isn’t at fault here.

That’s right! This user knows everybody can take their time off from socializing.

This user knows this friend isn’t a real one!

Somebody’s being really selfish here!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.