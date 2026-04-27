Her Male Friend Asked Her To Talk To His Girlfriend To Assure Her That They Were Just Friends, But She Doesn’t Want To Get Involved

When you have a friendship with someone of the opposite gender, it can get complicated when they start dating someone who is jealous.

What would you do if your friend’s new girlfriend was jealous and your friend asked you to talk to her to help reassure her that nothing was going on?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, but she didn’t want to get involved in the drama so she just told him that they can’t be close friends anymore.

AITAH for telling my guy friend that we can’t be friends anymore because of his girlfriend?? So, me (23F) and my guy friend (22M) had gotten super close earlier in the year.

Good friends are hard to come by.

We text all the time, hang out on occasion, and we tell each other everything. About 2 months ago, he started talking to this girl (22F) who he then started dating a month ago. And I made sure not to overstep my boundaries with them because the last thing I wanted was to be “that girl friend”. I still wanted to hang out with my friend, but I always invited her too and we got along well.

Why are these friends causing drama?

But last weekend I was told to come out for her birthday. And her friends, who don’t know me or the friendship I have with her boyfriend, decided that we were “too close”. Now yes, we play fight with each other and he will hug me or whatever, but I’m seeing someone else and it’s seriously just a platonic friendship.

It is pretty normal to not want your boyfriend to be this close to another woman.

He reached out to me later this week saying that she was “uncomfortable and upset” thinking that he was gonna leave her for me, and then suggested I should reach out to her and “reassure her” that there’s nothing going on between us. And so I told him absolutely not. It’s not my responsibility to reassure her, and I do not want to be caught up in the middle of their drama.

Did she say this nicely, or in a petty way?

I then told him that out of respect for their relationship, I am no longer going to be his close friend and I can’t hang out with him anymore. I have other friends telling me that I’m being too harsh and should’ve just apologized to the insecure girl, but I didn’t do anything wrong.

Honestly, I don’t think it would have helped even if she did go reassure her.

My friend knows I didn’t disrespect their relationship, everyone knows it, so why do I have to go and defend myself to an insecure girl who will think of me now in a different way? I have enough problems of my own to deal with and I don’t wanna get dragged down if their relationship falls apart. AITA?

She seems more than willing to drop the friendship at the smallest inconvenience, which is not cool. On the other hand, it really isn’t her job to reassure the girlfriend.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

There is nothing wrong with stepping back.

Keep away from drama.

Now this is a real friend.

This commenter says she is right to step away.

I agree, their behavior was inappropriate.

She didn’t want the drama, so she walked away.

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