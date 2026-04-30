Her Neighbor Weed Whacked Her Flowers And Berry Bushes Down Without Asking, So She Yelled At Him To Stop, And Now He Is Acting Like She Was Rude

Planting a garden is a great way to spend your time, and you are rewarded with delicious food that you can enjoy with the family.

What would you do if you planted berries and flowers with your son, but then you woke up one day to your neighbors weed whacking the plants down in your yard?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she yelled at the neighbor, and now he is upset with her and won’t speak with her.

AITAH My neighbor chopped all of my freshly planted berries and flowers… So, I am a 32 yo single mother, with one 8/yo son. We recently moved across country only being in our home for around 3-4 months.

Keeping your yard nice can be very rewarding.

Since spring has sprung, everyone is out doing yardwork. I have to have a garden every year as it’s something I enjoy having and doing. Just the other day, it was quite early, my son was still sound asleep when I heard the neighbor across the road out weed eating, than, I thought “why does he sound super close to my house”?!

What is he doing in her yard?

I am peeking out my bedroom window looking everywhere till I see him coming right under my bedroom window, just weed eating around my house, already did the whole front of my house making me realize he was doing mine even before doing his own. Well, my son picked out some berry plants he wanted me to plant and we made it a day to plant them. I know my neighbor saw us out planting them.

These are clearly not weeds.

We also put strawberries in front of the house and I marked with the big paper that came with the bulbs and stuck it into the ground so I knew where I planted each plant. Clearly visible to everyone I asked after this incident and from what was left. Anyway, I panicked and ran to my back door where the neighbor was, and he turns and sees me standing there, he just waved and continues around my property.

I can see why she is so upset.

I ran outside and had to yell for him to stop and said “you just chopped all of my plants I had planted” he says “on yea, and where is this, show me” I said “you go onto your own property!” I’m super socially awkward as I’ve been through a lot….

Did he think he was doing her a favor?

He gets this mean look in his eyes and yells “well since your going to be that way! To heck with you and helping you!!” Than proceeds to go to his house yelling out loud to his wife “I am NEVER helping her again!!!!”

Hopefully they can plant new ones.

My poor son was almost in tears when he found out. Should I not have been so upset with him?! Should I apologize?!

The neighbor caused the problems, not her.

Idk I don’t want animosity with the neighbors right away. I can’t help but be jealous that they still have all of their flowers blooming all around their home too. AITA?

No way. Even if he wanted to help out by weed whacking for her, he should have asked first. The neighbor was way out of line and should apologize.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

This person thinks he was way out of line.

He really should have known better.

Here is someone who says to report him to the police.

She could get the value of the plants.

This person thinks she should sue.

It is hard to believe that he didn’t know what he was doing.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.