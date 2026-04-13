Her Sister Claimed It Would Be Easy To Divvy Up Family Assets, But She Had No Idea The Challenge They Were In For

The legality of family affairs is rarely fun to deal with, but having no documentation in place definitely doesn’t make it easier.

How would you handle your sibling waging war with you over deceased family member belongings? One woman asked for Reddit’s help on a pretty tone deaf issue like this. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not wanting to split the taxes on sale of deceased moms home?

So, my mom passed 6.5 years ago.

She did not want my sister and I to sell the home until my nephew graduated, which he did last May.

My sister and her family has lived there this entire time rent free, paying $4,000 a year for the taxes.

Sounds like that’s a pretty sweet deal.

Taxes she feels I should be 1/2 responsible for.

The home sustained major hurricane damage but since it was paid off we had no insurance money to fix it.

FEMA gave my sister $17,000 and I was going to NOT fix stuff on my own home so I could make up the difference, it was roughly $27,000 to replace the roof.

Well, yikes, that’s a nightmare of a turn.

It took a year and a half to get my insurance money.

When I called my sister she stated they no longer had the money from FEMA.

Since then, the home has fallen into massive disrepair.

Extremely unfortunate for all involved.

It is a real mess now, my sister let the home fall apart, it’s filthy and gross.

We tried to sell it for $300k, there were no takers.

We are selling it to a We buy Houses for Cash place now for $220k and trust me, that’s the highest we could possibly get for it.

This could not have been what their mother wanted.

New constructions of similar size and room count are selling for $389k.

She said if I had gotten us a new roof we could have sold the home for $400k.

Not a chance.

Seems like it’s too late to know now.

We close in a week and I told her I will not be splitting the taxes with her.

Why should I have to pay for her to live basically for free?

She has lived in a huge 4 bedroom home with her family for less than $400 a month but I should pay half the taxes?

This is a very reductive version of the problem.

She says I am greedy!

Also, she has been selling our moms items, furniture etc… over these past years with no consideration of the fact that technically, that stuff is half mine.

I have never seen a dime.

Well, now that is unacceptable.

I have never been asked if I wanted any of the it.

I only found out when a friend showed me the stuff on FB Marketplace.

AITH for not wanting to pay the taxes?

These siblings clearly have a lot of beef they need to work through. Let’s see whose side the Reddit folks were on.

The comments overwhelmingly had no patience for any of the nonsense.



Though a few blamed the mother.



Others equally split the blame.



One person broke down the obvious.



But ultimately, the crushing reality was addressed.



This house is most certainly not a home.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.