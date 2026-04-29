Her Son Was Constantly In Trouble At Home And School, So Dad Suggested Sending Him To Military School, Which Mom Is Considering Even Though She Doesn’t Want To Send Him Away

Some kids can really be a handful both at home and at school.

What would you do if your child had been suspended from school and was always causing problems at home, so the father wanted to send him to military school, but you don’t want to send him away?

That is the situation that the mother in this story is in, and while she doesn’t want to send her child away, she also doesn’t want to keep dealing with all these problems.

WIBTA if I sent my 8 year old to military school/boot camp for being out of control? My son was diagnosed with ADHD/ODD and will soon be evaluated by his school for autism.

Some kids can be a handful.

He doesn’t do what he is told. He doesn’t like to be told no. He is manipulative, and defiant. We have had numerous issues with him since he was two and instead of getting better, he’s getting worse.

I hope they can get to the bottom of this issue.

He’s 8 years old and still throwing temper tantrums at Walmart because I told him we are not buying the toys he wanted, and this was after the behavior expectations I have set with him and my youngest who is 3 years old and actually better behaved. At one point he stole the same toy I have said numerous times no, and another time, he has opened the item knowing full well I would have to pay for it.

There is something wrong here.

He is extremely calculated at getting what he wants. At home, we had several complaints from the neighbors and the landlord that he was smacking cars to set off alarms. Climbing on car roofs and trying to jump from car to car. He has knocked on doors and ran. He has thrown rocks and dog poop (we don’t have a dog) over the fence into the freeway behind the apartment complex. We have blocked access to our 4th floor balcony.

There are a lot of very serious behavioral issues here.

He is extremely noisy in the apartment to where he is causing noise complaints. Neighbors would bang on the ceiling when he’s running around screaming in the apartment.

Wow, the police have even gotten involved.

We cannot spend a week without the police at our door because of him. Landlord sent us a final warning. He has misbehaved in school so much that he was suspended every 2 weeks and I get phone calls from the school almost every day.

Hopefully, this family is in counseling of some sort.

His teachers complained that he is disrupting the class, making inappropriate comments, and is defiant. We have tried every parenting trick in the book. I watched Supernanny religiously and joined parenting groups. Every medication we have tried has not worked.

Ok, so she is going through all the necessary steps to get this under control.

His doctors, counselors and therapists are telling me the same things I already know and tried. We have taken away video games, toys. We gave time outs. We have grounded him so much I can’t remember the last time he wasn’t grounded.

You can’t just send kids to boot camp.

His father is a marine and at one point suggest that we send him to boot camp because everything we have tried has not worked. He thinks that his behavior is nothing to do with his condition and he’s just a little brat that needs to be set straight before he becomes an adult and gets into even bigger trouble and that military school will teach him.

Military school can be very helpful for some kids, but getting a firm diagnosis can also be good.

I told him we need to see what other options we can try and we should wait for his autism diagnosis. He said that we have tried everything and I’m being too soft on him and I’m the reason he’s acting like this.

Most likely, it is a combination of issues.

I honestly can’t tell if it’s his adhd, or if he really is being a brat. His behavior seems way too calculated. My son overheard our conversation and was in his room crying. I don’t know what else to say.

This would be a very difficult situation to be in.

I don’t want to send him away but if he continues what he’s doing, he leaves us with no choice. I know the idea of sending him away is scary for him & I want this option to be a last resort. WIBTA?

This is a very difficult situation for everyone involved. The parents, school, and doctors should be able to work together to come up with the best course of action.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

This commenter doesn’t think military school is the answer.

This is a good question.

You can punish away bad behaviors though.

Military school doesn’t have to be a punishment.

This commenter says they need a specialist.

Mom and Dad need to get on the same page with this right away.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.