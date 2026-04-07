High School Cashier Had To Call A Manager To Approve An Alcohol Sale Because Of Store Policy, But The Customer Started Yelling About Why The Store Hired Someone Who Couldn’t Sell Alcohol In The First Place

Sometimes, the people who seem the nicest are the quickest to lose their temper over something minor.

What would you do if a customer spent the whole checkout talking about how great it is that young people like you are working hard, but suddenly turned angry the moment a small inconvenience slowed them down? Would you keep calm and carry on? Or would you call your manager for assistance?

In the following story, a teenage cashier encounters this exact situation and won’t forget the interaction. Here’s how it played out.

How stupid of you, cashier! Go back to freeloading off your parents. I work in a large, busy store as a cashier. I am under the legal age to sell alcohol in my state, so I generally page my supervisor to override and complete the sale. No problem, done in 30 sec. Until there are these people.

She started off friendly enough.

So it’s about 7 on a Friday night, and as busy as it’s ever been. I’m up at my register, doing my thing, and this nice older woman comes up, “Hi there!” She says to me. Pleasantries are exchanged. A few moments later, she looks at me and asks if I’m still in school. I tell her I am in HS, and she nods approvingly, “Good to see young people not freeloading off their parents and making their own money …. Back in my day… Blah…. “

Then, the woman did a 360.

We reach the end of her items, and then she tells me there is a case of beer at the bottom of her cart. This was impossible for me to see, so I page a super and tell her she will have to wait. Her response, nearly verbatim- “What the ****? Why the **** did they hire someone who can’t sell ******* alcohol? And you! Why the **** did you apply?!” The manager shows up, calms her down, and the rest of the shift goes by without incident.

Yikes! That transaction went off the rails pretty quickly.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this lady’s reaction.

This person always wondered what would happen in this situation.

Becoming a cashier taught this reader a lot.

Here’s an interesting point.

Turning old enough to sell alcohol was a highlight of the person’s life.

Some people are so uncouth.

Sounds like she’s a miserable person and loves to take it out on others.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.