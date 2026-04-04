His Family Members Did A Good Deed, But Their Carelessness Is Going to Ruin It For Themselves And Everyone Else

Many people love the idea of a pet, but fail at actually taking care of one.

What would you do if your family was struggling to take care of the dog they took in? One guy recently sought advice over this unfortunate situation on Reddit. Here’s what he said.

AITA for telling my mum to not leave the dog outside barking at 6am?

My brother brought home a dog a few months ago.

It was not my idea to bring the dog home, in fact I was against the idea because we already have two cats that get scared of new people/animals.

Adding a dog into that mix can only mean trouble.

She is taken inside and put into a dog crate during the night to sleep.

Every morning around 6am my mum lets the dog outside.

The issue is instead of bringing her back inside afterward she leaves her outside and the dog barks loudly for a long time.

That’s the furthest thing from a responsible pet owner.

This has been happening pretty much every morning for weeks.

Where we live there’s a noise curfew until 7am on weekdays and 9am on weekends and I am worried that a neighbour will eventually complain.

I also work night shifts so by the time she lets the dog out I’ve only had about 2-3 hours of sleep before the barking wakes me up.

Seems like everyone, including the dog, is losing in this situation.

Mum told me to get used to it.

This morning after being woken up I told her you should probably not let the dog out until at least 7 or 8 because of sound curfews and a neighbour might eventually complain if its every morning.

She got angry at me for saying that because “I was telling her what to do” and claimed she was barking because of a kookaburra outside that got her excited.

Not sounding super likely, Mom.

From my perspective its not really about the kookaburra, the barking happens every morning and it’s waking me up and could potentially annoy the neighbours too.

AITA for saying something about it?

Yikes, this dog sounds better at communicating than this family. Let’s see what the Reddit community had to say about this one.

The comments section got particularly in an uproar about this one.



Others kept the advice short and sweet.



One person asked the important questions.



Another suggested a sneaky tactic.



And someone analyzed the whole situation top to bottom.



Sounds like his family is about to be in the doghouse instead.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.