His Friend Needed A Lawn Mower Because Another Neighbor Started Charging Him $40 Each Time He Used It, So He Bought One To Ensure The Neighbor Didn’t Have Any Leverage Over Him Anymore

If you have a nice lawn mower, it can be helpful to let your friend use it, especially if they are willing to mow your lawn in return.

What would you do if a friend had this arrangement with someone else, but then the owner of the mower started being a jerk and demanding money to use the mower?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he just bought another lawn mower and let his friend use it anytime he needed so that the rude guy wouldn’t have any leverage over him.

I bought a mower to make my friend shove it up his Quick little rant.

This is pretty reasonable.

My friend (J) bought a mower and told another mutual friend (S) he could use it for free if he mowed his lawn too. (S) couldn’t mow his lawn for one week. (J) was not given a notice or anything, he just wanted it mowed, (S) told him he would have to do it later and (J) acted like it was okay.

Wow, talk about an overreaction.

Couple days later (J) gets very angry and demands the mower back and starts telling (S) that if he wanted to use the mower ever again he would have pay for each use (J wanted about 40 dollars each time.) (S) didn’t have the money for a mower and was stressing about it, he lives with his girlfriend and my boyfriend.

This was really nice of her.

I wasn’t going to stand for that, so I got up after hearing this and bought a whole mower so (S) can use it as needed and (J) loses all leverage over him. NOT GONNA TREAT HIS FRIENDS LIKE THAT!

When you can help a friend out of a tough situation, it is really nice to do it. Especially if you can put a jerk in his place like this.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter makes a good point.

$40 is a lot of money to borrow a lawn mower.

Honestly, this commenter is correct.

The friend didn’t keep up his end of the deal.

This commenter loves what he did.

This should put an end to the neighborhood drama.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.