His Girlfriend Made Him Stop Being Friends With A Female Friend Years Ago, But Now That He Is Asking Her To Cut Off A Male Friend, She Is Upset About It

When you are in a relationship you sometimes have to pull back from friendships with people of the opposite sex.

What would you do if your girlfriend made you end a friendship with a female friend a few years ago, but now that she has a male friend who you aren’t comfortable with, she is upset that you are asking her to end it?

That is the situation that the couple in this story is in, and it all seems very childish and unhealthy.

AITAH “making” my gf cut off her new male friend because she made me cut off a female friend? A couple of years back, I made friends with a new co-worker, she was pretty cool.

It is not unusual for a girlfriend to be uncomfortable with this type of thing.

Now, my gf at first did not have a problem with this. But she got uncomfortable with how much time my new friend and I spent on gaming. Admittedly, it was a bit much. My gf did straight up and tell me she would not continue this if I continue this friendship.

He regrets the friendship? Or ending the friendship?

Honestly, looking back, i kind of regret it, but whatever. Recently, my gf met a new guy friend. And this friendship has made me uncomfortable.

I would be uncomfortable with this as well.

They don’t hang alone as far as I know, but they do drink together, which makes me uncomfortable. So, I told my gf this and she tried to reassure me, but this didn’t change my feelings. I did bring up what she told me years ago and my old female friend.

Ahh, now she is sorry since it is impacting her.

She told me she was very sorry for what she did. She told me that our relationship was still pretty new and that she didn’t fully trust me back then. She told me that if this happened today, she wouldn’t have asked me to cut off this friendship. FYI, I couldn’t get in touch with my old co-worker even if I tried, so that friendship is gone forever.

This isn’t really a healthy relationship.

I told my gf fine. But regardless, if she wants me to stick around, she needs to cut off that friendship. I told her it’s extremely messed up for her to claim she had changed her mind when she had to make a sacrifice. I told her I wanted to believe her, but she had to prove to me that she’s not just saying this just because.

Both of these people seem very childish.

She did agree to this half-heartedly. Idk, I’d have never given her an ultimatum like this, and it felt wrong to be honest. AITA?

Honestly, both of these two seem very childish. If they aren’t comfortable with a friendship, they should talk it out and come to an agreement, not work against each other like this.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

These are good questions.

She doesn’t want to live by her own rules.

I think this commenter is right.

Yeah, drinking with someone is worse.

This commenter thinks they are both out of line.

This is not a healthy relationship and they both need to grow up.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.