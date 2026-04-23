His Roommate Threatened To Push Him Off The Balcony, So He Decided To Leave The House And Move Out

“Stranger danger” just got real!

This guy shares how he started living with a stranger and got threatened by him.

Check out the full story.

AITA for finally snapping and raising my voice to my roommate for his behavior after 2 months? I met my roommate on an app called Roomies, where you share an apartment with a stranger. I moved in at the end of December, and it’s now the second week of February. From early on, there were a lot of red flags that I let slide because I’m not a confrontational person and wanted to keep the peace.

This is where things get bad…

Over the past almost two months, I’ve been doing most of the cleaning and cooking, often after 9-hour shifts, while he never did the same. He also made rules that only applied to me, not him, and constantly made backhanded comments. He has a lot of paranoia and insecurity that he projects onto me, and he’s accused me four separate times of bringing people into the apartment when I never have. Whenever I tried to raise issues, he brushed them off or made excuses.

UH OH…

One serious example: I was stuck inside the complex for three days because he never gave me the exit code (which only he had). His excuse was that he “forgot” because he was busy at work. Another time, he knew there was no electricity on a day I was off and still didn’t sort it out, again saying he “forgot.” No apology, just excuses. Meanwhile, I would go out of my way to help him, and it was never returned. It got to the point where I felt bullied in my own home. I didn’t feel safe or comfortable, and I dreaded coming back to the apartment. This past Sunday, I came home from a friend’s place and was relaxing in my room. When he got home, he accused me of having the neighbors over.

That’s INSANE!

What actually happened was that I had met the neighbors for the first time and offered them food in their own apartment. They later returned the bowl, and he assumed that meant they had been inside our place. He came at me in a very condescending, parental, passive-aggressive way and had already decided I was guilty. I had had a couple of glasses of wine and finally snapped after weeks of holding everything in. I told him I was done being belittled, that he’s not my parent, that I don’t need to report my movements to him, and that staying with him has been miserable.

He sounds CRAZY!

I told him I’d never felt safe or comfortable there and that I wouldn’t tolerate his behavior anymore. He responded by talking down to me and said that if I kept raising my voice, he’d call security to evict me in the middle of the night, and he even made a comment about pushing me over the balcony. After that, I still let him talk uninterrupted for about 10 minutes. When I asked to speak, he refused and said he was tired and didn’t want to hear it.

Now he’s wondering if he did the right thing!

I then told him that until I move out at the end of the month, I want minimal interaction. He said if that’s how I feel, he’d pay me back my portion of the rent and I could leave immediately. I agreed and said we should cut ties because the situation is toxic.

YIKES! That sounds rough!

Why would he stay so long with a roommate that’s problematic?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this guy should get the police involved in this case.

This user thinks this guy is insane for even questioning this situation.

That’s right! This user knows choosing this roommate was the first issue here!

This user knows this guy should report to the police!

This user suggests the next plan of action!

Somebody’s being very unreasonable here!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.