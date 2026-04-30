His Parents Said He Couldn’t Use His Phone From The Time He Woke Up Until He Showered The Next Day, So He Stuck To The Letter Of The Agreement, But Showered In The Morning Rather Than The Evening

When living with your parents, you generally need to do what they say and follow the rules.

What would you do if you made an agreement with your parents that resulted in you not having your phone from the time you woke up until you showered?

That is what happened to the person in this story, and while he always showered at night, he showered in the morning to get around the agreement on a technicality.

So my parents and I made a deal… This just happened. I am legally blind (I can see just not well), so if I make a typo there’s my excuse.

Ok, they want to spend some time with him.

So, it is dinner time and my family has just finished their pizza. Then my parents bring me an ultimatum, attend church tomorrow or have a family movie night. Not that bad, but I have commissions to finish that have to get done and I avidly avoid going to church due to being pan and living in an area not really for that.

Time to negotiate.

So, me being me I was looking for any possible way out. We go back and forth for a bit when a new deal is made. I can give up my phone all of today or attend church. So as I said before I need the commission time so I willingly throw in the towel.

How will this work with no phone?

The terms are “from the time I get up to the time I take a shower (every night before bed) my mom gets my phone” big issue. My phone is my main source of contact with commissioners.

What is he going to do?

Compliance: I was up till 4 am finishing all my commissions. My original plan was to pull an all nighter. Thus 4 am but school left me so drained I had to go back to the DRAWING board(sorry not sorry). Then I remember “to the time I get in the shower.” So this morning I get up 11 am, hand my mom my phone turn around march to the bathroom and take a 5 minute shower.

Too funny, sticking to the letter of the agreement.

My parents can’t argue as I did comply to the deal. They did say that I would have to go to bed after my shower this morning. So, here I am typing this at 12 pm living the high life in bed all day. I plan to catch up on some sleep.

Sounds like a very relaxing day.

Maybe play my mobile RPG who knows. All I know is I have my baby back. I do feel a little guilty as it is my parents. But it wasn’t a big deal, I also got out of some chores due to the early time this went down.

Clearly the parents appreciated the clever way around their rules or they wouldn’t have allowed it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This would have been even easier.

This is what I was thinking. Just sit through the movie.

I don’t see why he feels guilty.

Every parent makes their kid do various things.

His parents seemed to appreciate that he got one over on him.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.