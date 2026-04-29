His Parents Signed Him Up For Military School Because His Brother Liked It And He Really Doesn’t Want To Go, But Also Doesn’t Want To Let Down The Family

Military school can be a really good thing for a lot of kids who need help developing discipline and a work ethic, but it certainly isn’t for everyone.

What would you do if your older brother went to military school and did really well, so your parents decided to send you too, even though you didn’t have any desire to go?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, and he is trying to get out of it, but he doesn’t want to disappoint his parents.

AITAH for not wanting to go to military school? My brother, who is one year older than me, likes all the military stuff and wants to go to a service academy or do ROTC in college.

This type of structure can be really good for some kids.

He convinced my parents to send him to a military school, more of a boarding prep school than a military school for bad kids. My parents seem quite impressed by the academics, extracurriculars and discipline.

It certainly isn’t for everyone.

They asked a couple of times if I could see myself going and I was like I’m not sure. But then at the end of this school year they said I was going. And that was that.

I can see why he would hate it.

I said I wasn’t crazy about going because I would have to wear a uniform everyday and buzz my long hair, and they said that was a dumb reason to turn down the opportunity. They said the discipline and leadership opportunities will do me well and maybe I’ll decide to pursue it like my brother.

His brother is a little too excited for this.

And my brother seems a little overly eager to have his younger theatre kid like brother processed. He keeps making comments about “enjoy my mop while I’ve got it” or “you’ll love it when you don’t have the hair” in regards to the fact that on the first day they buzz our hair down to pretty much nothing.

I can’t blame him.

I really don’t want to go, but I also don’t want to disappoint the family. AITA?

Just going by what is in this story, I don’t think he should have to go. There doesn’t seem to be any type of discipline issues or anything that would make it important for him to go.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Interesting, I haven’t heard this.

I wonder what experience this person has.

This sounds like a mature approch.

I’m not sure a battle of wills against military school is wise.

I’m wondering how old he is as well.

Military school definitely isn’t for everyone.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.