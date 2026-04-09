His Partner Kept Forcing Him To Pay For A Service That He Didn’t Want, And They Got In A Huge Fight About It

Isn’t it annoying when people get involved in issues that don’t even concern them?

This guy shares how his SO wanted him to pay for a service that he didn’t want to pay for!

Check out the full story.

AITA for not wanting to pay a bill after canceling an appointment for a service, but the service was still provided? I (41 m) have gotten into a fight with my SO (43 f, also she’s Japanese which might put some context here) over a chimney sweeping service bill. Earlier this month I got a notification via email for a chimney sweeping service which happens once or twice a year. This is standard practice.

This is where it gets interesting…

However this company is new as the old one no longer operated here. I haven’t use any fireplace the whole year since I have mountain heating system so the service was not need. I contacted them and canceled the service and got a confirmation via email that it was indeed canceled. I did not mention this to her since I didn’t think it was important since it was supposed to be a closed matter. However, today while I was at work and my SO was at home, we got a knock on the door and the company guy started to perform their cleaning service. I didn’t know about this until after he had started. She contacted me about it. I of course told her I was confused as why they came and I called them right away and asked what was up.

He was not expecting that!

Once again the company confirmed that they saw my cancellation and they apologized, would investigate why this happened and so on. They also said I didn’t have to pay the bill either which was the thing I was most worried about. Now, here’s the problem. The company is fine with me not paying the bill, I am fine with not paying the bill but my SO says since he still performed the service that I should pay the bill. I told her how ridiculous this is since this was a mistake from the company’s side and I should not have to bear the consequences of paying. The fight somehow escalated and she’s unbelievably mad at me.

That’s INSANE!

To the point of bringing in other fights we’ve had over the course of our relationship. Without trying to sound too defensive, but she really does sometimes make a mountain out of a molehill which is very tiresome. Since she’s Japanese I can understand her perspective, they are very nice and considerate people, but we do not live in Japan and I think it’s still unreasonable for me to pay for something I already canceled. It’s not that high of an amount but not that small to be brushed aside as well (around $220). I probably should have dropped the matter right away and be done with it. But hindsight is a *****. I did not expect her to be this ticked off and dedicated to a company over her own partner and saving money. So question time, am I an AH?

GEEZ! That sounds annoying!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks the SO can pay for the service herself!

This user is concerned about the SO having a job!

This user isn’t sure which side to pick!

This user thinks nationality has nothing to do with the course of this story.

This user thinks this guy could have been transparent about the cancellation.

Somebody’s being a bit annoying!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.