Homeowner’s Parents Started Treating His House Like A Personal Vacation Home Without Asking, But When He Finally Set Boundaries, They Accused Him Of Not Caring About Family

Owning a home comes with a lot of perks, but unsolicited family visits aren’t one of them.

When a homeowner’s parents started treating his house like a free vacation rental, showing up whenever they felt like it and staying longer each time, he finally asked them to start checking first.

Cue the dramatics.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for telling my parents they can’t treat my house like their vacation home? Three years ago I bought my first house. This was a big deal for me and I had to work really hard to afford it. My parents were proud of me at the time and said buying my house was a big accomplishment.

But then things started to hit the fan.

The problem started after I bought my house. My parents live in another city and began visiting more often. At first they would visit on weekends, which was totally fine with me. Over time the visits became longer and more frequent.

Soon, they basically just started showing up.

Lately my parents have started telling me they are coming instead of asking. Sometimes they will say something like “We will be at your house this weekend” as if it is already decided. I work from home. Having people there all the time makes it difficult for me to focus on my work.

So when he finally put his foot down, his family starting guilt tripping him.

Last week my mom called and said they were planning to stay for almost two weeks because they wanted a change of scenery. I told her that was not going to work and that I needed them to start asking before making plans to stay. She got upset. She said I was being ungrateful after everything they had done for me while I was growing up. My dad said that family should not need permission to visit.

This has created simmering tension between them.

Now things are tense between me and my parents. They are acting like I am pushing them away — I just wanted some boundaries in my own home. So AITA for telling my parents they cannot treat my house like their vacation home?

No one should show up without asking — not even family.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

It’s obvious to this commenter that the family is in the wrong.

His parents are really showing their true colors here.

This leads into a very particular gripe this user has with the parent’s line of argument.

Perhaps it’s time to enact a temporary ban.

Asking for at least a couple week’s notice before visiting is just plain common sense.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.