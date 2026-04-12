Husband Called Out His Mother-in-Law For Sharing Details About Her Counseling Clients, So Now His Wife And Her Parents Are Upset With Him

A man with a good relationship with his mother-in-law is a rare thing.

This man was surprised by how his mother-in-law shares information about her counseling clients, so he called her unprofessional. His wife’s whole family stopped talking to him since.

Read the full story below.

AITA for telling my MIL her behaviour was unprofessional? I (37M) have been married to my (35F) wife for 4 years. We live in Canada, while her parents live in Asia. Neither of us grew up in Canada, but we’re of the same culture. I’ve met her parents only a handful of times over the years since we’re so far away, but they came over to visit us 3 weeks ago and will be here for 3 more weeks. It’s been nice having them around for the most part. Her mother is a counselor back home and has been doing her sessions virtually while here as well. After almost every session, she will tell my wife all about it in great detail. I was shocked when I first heard it because of how unprofessional and weird it is.

This man called his MIL unprofessional, and it did not end well for him.

My wife doesn’t argue much with her mom because they have issues, so she just listened without much reaction. When I asked her later, she admitted it was not right but that she didn’t want to argue. So when it happened again 2 days ago, I said something. I told her this was not a good thing to do, and we don’t need to hear about your cases, and to please stop telling us out of respect for them. She was incredibly taken aback, my wife was shocked, and it didn’t go over well. My MIL hasn’t spoken to me since, my FIL has been awkward, and my wife is very upset at me. I thought I did the right thing, but AITA?

Looks like doing the right thing can land you on MIL’s bad graces.

Let’s read what other readers have to say about this.

This one is taking his side.

Another user pipes up.

This reader calls out MIL.

This user is chiming in.

And more people are supporting what he did.

Being shunned by your in-laws is the price of doing the right thing.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.