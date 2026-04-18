Husband Finally Found A Flexible Job He Enjoyed While Supporting A Family, But His Wife Accused Him Of Sabotaging Their Finances For Not Chasing A Big Promotion

Not every career move has to be about climbing higher, especially when real life is demanding enough.

When a father of three wanted to stay in a flexible job he genuinely enjoyed, his wife accused him of financially sabotaging the family by not pushing for more.

Suddenly he started questioning whether they were on the same page at all.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for enjoying my well paying job and not progressing further I (29M) live in AUS and have a job where I earn, as a base, $105,000 AUD, and with overtime can earn upwards of $140,000 AUD. I have a wife and 3 kids under 4.

Still, he finds himself in a bit of a relationship crisis.

My partner (34F) has recently accused me of financially sabotaging us because I enjoy what I do and don’t want to progress any higher up. She is a SAH mom for the moment and in another 8 months will return to work.

She earns decent money herself at her job.

She earns, as a base, $115,000, but will return part-time while the kids are still in daycare. My job allows me extreme flexibility, plus being able to WFH up to 50% of the time, which I utilise to help out where possible and when asked.

He thinks they’re fine where they are, but she clearly still disagrees.

We have $100,000 or more in savings against our house loan and can, in my opinion, afford to regress a little until she returns to work. AITAH for wanting to stay in a job I finally enjoy?

Sometimes you have to put your mental health before a little extra cash.

What did Reddit think?

If they truly need extra money, there are other avenues they can explore.

His wife may also be putting too much pressure on him.

He’s a human being — not just a cash cow.

Maybe there’s more than just one way to be successful.

Keeping a well-paid, flexible job that supports his family and his sanity is not sabotage, it’s common sense.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.