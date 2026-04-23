Husband Is Concerned About His Wife’s Behavior With Her New Friends, Especially When It Leads To Her Chatting Up Men In Bars

Over the course of a marriage, it’s natural for a little friction to present itself every now and then.

After all, marriage is two individuals coming together – and at times those two individuals will likely have some quite different opinions and motives that lead to these bumps in the road.

So when couples reach an impasse, it’s important that clear avenues of communication are opened so that things can be worked out with love and compassion, to avoid animosity and resentment building up.

It’s easier said than done at the time, but fully worth the hard work in the long run.

The couple in this story are at one such impasse, when new friendships present brand new scenarios for the pair to navigate.

Read on to find out what happened.

AITA for not being comfortable with my wife being the “wingman” for her friends? My wife (30) and I have a great marriage. We have been married for a few years and aside from stupid stuff here and there we are very happy and love each other a lot. My wife recently got some new friends. She didnt really have any friends before this and these are the first real friends shes had in many years. The issue, however, is they are all single and guy crazy.

Let’s see how these new friendships are becoming a problem for their marriage.

Now my wife is an absolute smoke show, I am talking 10/10, easily the most beautiful woman in any room she walks into. But when she goes out with her friends, they go to bars, get drunk, and her friends try to pick up guys, leaving her as basically the wingman. Now I trust my wife, but I do not trust the guys. I recently went out with them and saw that basically any guy her friends talk to, tries to hit on my wife and pick her up. It was really awkward for me to see, I know she is beautiful, but seeing other guys try to hit on my wife bothers me.

And he has more reasons to be concerned for his wife’s safety.

My wife also gets very friendly when she drinks, and I worry that a guy will take advantage of that if she is out with her friends and they pick up a group of guys. I don’t want to be a controlling *******, but I also don’t want to be some idiot who has their wife cheat on them in some drunken mistake. I trust my wife, but alcohol can lead to mistakes that destroy marriages. Am I wrong for not being comfortable with my wife going out with her single friends and drinking while they try to pick up guys and her being the “wingman”? AITA?

There are two sides to the story here and really, neither of them are in the wrong – at least not yet.

There’s the husband who is concerned about his wife’s safety, and perhaps even her fidelity, since he knows how attractive she is and struggles to trust guys around her when everyone is drunk and she’s with her single girlfriends. He needs to discuss his insecurities with his wife and work through them.

Then there’s the wife, who is excited to have friends and is trying to do what she can to be part of the group – even though they’re at a different life stage to her. There’s nothing wrong with this, but she does need to put her husband at ease and be respectful of his boundaries too.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person agreed that he should trust her if she’s never given him reason not to.

Though others were concerned about the influence of her friendships on their marriage.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought she was being disrespectful of their marriage.

There’s nothing wrong with a married woman going out and having fun with her girlfriends – even helping them to find people to hook up with if that’s what they’re looking for.

But it’s important she’s transparent and open with her husband too, so that he doesn’t get the wrong idea.

It’s clear that he’s concerned but also a little insecure, and the pair need to sit down and open up to one another about their feelings.

If their relationship is as healthy as he thinks, it’s nothing a little vulnerability won’t fix.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.