‘I was convinced there was treasure hiding underneath this carpet.’ – A Homeowner Got A Cool Surprise When She Pulled Up The Carpet In Her House

Yes, home renovations on old houses can be a huge undertaking, but there can be so many unexpected surprises to uncover!

A woman named Houston posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what she discovered in the old house she bought after she had a hunch.

The video’s text overlay reads, ““When we first viewed this house, I was convinced there was treasure hiding underneath this carpet.”

Houston pulled up the carpet and discovered cool, patterned tiles on the floor.

In the video’s caption, Houston wrote, “Look what I found!”

That looks great!

Here’s the video.

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker was impressed.

This is why buying old houses is so much fun!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.