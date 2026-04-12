April 12, 2026 at 8:55 am

‘I was convinced there was treasure hiding underneath this carpet.’ – A Homeowner Got A Cool Surprise When She Pulled Up The Carpet In Her House

by Matthew Gilligan

woman tearing up carpet

TikTok/@houston11242

Yes, home renovations on old houses can be a huge undertaking, but there can be so many unexpected surprises to uncover!

A woman named Houston posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what she discovered in the old house she bought after she had a hunch.

woman tearing up carpet

TikTok/@houston11242

The video’s text overlay reads, ““When we first viewed this house, I was convinced there was treasure hiding underneath this carpet.”

Houston pulled up the carpet and discovered cool, patterned tiles on the floor.

woman tearing up carpet

TikTok/@houston11242

In the video’s caption, Houston wrote, “Look what I found!”

That looks great!

woman tearing up carpet

TikTok/@houston11242

Here’s the video.

@houston11242

LOOK what i found!!!! 🤩🤩🤩 #hiddentreasure #oldhome #homerenovation #homevlog #restoration

♬ original sound – Houston

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.14.01 AM I was convinced there was treasure hiding underneath this carpet. A Homeowner Got A Cool Surprise When She Pulled Up The Carpet In Her House

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.14.10 AM I was convinced there was treasure hiding underneath this carpet. A Homeowner Got A Cool Surprise When She Pulled Up The Carpet In Her House

And this TikTokker was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 02 21 at 7.14.25 AM I was convinced there was treasure hiding underneath this carpet. A Homeowner Got A Cool Surprise When She Pulled Up The Carpet In Her House

This is why buying old houses is so much fun!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

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