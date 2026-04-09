April 9, 2026 at 4:47 pm

‘I’m not even sure how you put these on.’ – An Influencer Showed Off Her Cube Jeans

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with box jeans

TikTok/@cvazzana

Well, this is…different.

A fashion influencer named Caroline took to TikTok and showed folks the cube jeans that she got…

And they are really something…

woman with box jeans

TikTok/@cvazzana

Caroline showed viewers her cube jeans and said, “They are literally a giant box.”

And she wasn’t lying!

woman with box jeans

TikTok/@cvazzana

Caroline added, “I’m not even sure how you put these on.”

She also showed viewers the belt that came with the unusual jeans.

woman with box jeans

TikTok/@cvazzana

Check out the video.

@cvazzana

They are like a big box!!😭📦👖 #unboxing #maximalism #fyp #TikTokFashion #fancynancy

♬ original sound – Caroline Vazzana

And here’s a video of Caroline walking down the street wearing the cube jeans.

You gotta see this, folks!

@cvazzana

Outfit of the day!!👖📦💙 #OOTD #maximalism #fyp #TikTokFashion #fancynancy

♬ original sound – Caroline Vazzana

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back…

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 9.47.24 AM Im not even sure how you put these on. An Influencer Showed Off Her Cube Jeans

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 9.47.31 AM Im not even sure how you put these on. An Influencer Showed Off Her Cube Jeans

And this TikTokker was shocked.

Screenshot 2026 02 22 at 9.48.18 AM Im not even sure how you put these on. An Influencer Showed Off Her Cube Jeans

That is one very unusual fashion statement!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

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