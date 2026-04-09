‘I’m not even sure how you put these on.’ – An Influencer Showed Off Her Cube Jeans

Well, this is…different.

A fashion influencer named Caroline took to TikTok and showed folks the cube jeans that she got…

And they are really something…

Caroline showed viewers her cube jeans and said, “They are literally a giant box.”

And she wasn’t lying!

Caroline added, “I’m not even sure how you put these on.”

She also showed viewers the belt that came with the unusual jeans.

Check out the video.

And here’s a video of Caroline walking down the street wearing the cube jeans.

You gotta see this, folks!

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back…

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker was shocked.

That is one very unusual fashion statement!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.