Introvert Employee Worked In An Office With “Family” Culture, So He Was Mocked And Ridiculed For Not Wanting To Hang Out With Coworkers After Work

Workplaces can sometimes blur the line between professional and personal life.

The following story is about an introvert employee who wanted to chill and relax at home after work.

His coworkers, however, kept asking him to hang out and socialize.

His refusals led to ridicule and awkward treatment in the office.

Read the full story below…

AITA for not considering my workplace as a “family” I was working in the Construction Engineering department. The pay was good, and the office was good, or so I thought. The first time I was there, one of my seniors told me about one iron rule of the office. “Everyone here is a family, so treat them like your family.” Fine, I guess. I could work with it.

This employee is an introvert.

But it became clear they wanted more than just coworkers. I am more of an introvert. I can do my job and communicate just fine as long as it is about work. I usually just want to chill and rest after coming back home.

He refused to hang out with his coworkers after work.

My coworkers kept asking me about hanging out with them every night. Some even visited me to invite me. When I refused, they ridiculed me the next day at the office. Once, they found me playing Elden Ring when they visited me. The next day, they said I have my own world.

HR said they couldn’t recommend him due to communication problems.

They started talking like I was some kind of mythical creature they found in their closet. The gut punch was when I applied for a move to another project in the countryside. My manager literally said to HR: “I cannot recommend you because you are hard to communicate with. Sorry.”

He eventually found a new workplace.

I am already working somewhere else now. But it still haunts me to this day. AITA?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person makes a valid point.

Short and simple.

This one makes sense, too.

It’s overstepping a boundary, says this user.

Finally, this one offers some good advice.

You can’t force an employee to treat everyone as family.

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