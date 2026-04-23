Introverted Woman Initially Planned A Small Vacation, But Now Her Friend Is Planning To Invite A Complete Stranger To The Trip

Trips are supposed to be relaxing, not stressful.

This woman initially planned a solo trip, but decided to invite a friend who had expressed an intention to join. However, he is planning on inviting another friend, whom she has never met.

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA for telling my friend I don’t want them to invite someone I don’t know on our vacation? Recently, I (32F) wrapped up a particularly stressful stretch of time at work and decided to book some time off. I have two weeks of PTO coming up in April and decided to take a trip, arriving Monday and leaving Friday, during one of those weeks. I had booked my stay for just me and my dog, but decided to invite a friend of mine who had expressed interest in doing some traveling together at some point. He booked his stay at the same location but in separate rooms, and I filled him in on my plans for the week. While we were chatting, he started mentioning another friend of his who would be interested in visiting the same place we are going. He told me how this friend had just gone through a bad breakup, also has a dog, and asked if I had planned on inviting anyone else. I got the hint that he wanted to include this friend. However, I have never met this person. I know of them but have never seen or spoken to them a day in my life.

This woman is worried her friend would bring a stranger to the trip.

I felt a little put off because this was a trip I planned and invited my friend to join me on, and now I am getting the feeling he wants to invite someone else. I am a fairly introverted person and am not particularly interested in spending my vacation with a stranger or navigating a new interpersonal dynamic. I just kind of ignored it and moved on with the conversation, but I am worried he might invite him anyway. This would not be the first time extra people got tacked on to an outing that was meant to be just the two of us. To be completely honest, I would not mind a day to myself on the trip, so I have been thinking of sending the following text as a compromise:

So she’s planning on sending him this response.

“I was thinking about your friend you mentioned earlier. I feel like maybe I caught some vibes that you wanted to invite him to the place we’re going, and to be totally honest, I would prefer he does not join us for the whole trip. I feel it would change the dynamic for me, and I would prefer not to spend my vacation with someone I do not know. I hope that does not come off as me being a jerk; I just wanted to be totally upfront and honest. However, I would love a day for just me and my dog, so if you wanted to invite him up for Thursday and Friday, I could have some introvert time and would be totally okay with that.” So, WIBTA if I ask my friend not to invite someone I do not know on our trip?

This honest and polite message should do the trick.

Other people in the comments section are sharing their two cents.

Here’s an honest opinion.

Another user chimes in.

A valid perspective from this reader.

This one offers some logical advice.

And this person has something useful to say.

Two’s company, three’s a crowd.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.