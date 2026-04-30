Teen Told His Friend He Was A People Pleaser, And Now He’s Wondering If He Went Too Far

Friendships aren’t easy to maintain especially when you’re young!

This kid shares how he told his friend he doesn’t have a personality and got into a fight with him.

Check out what happened.

AITA For telling my friend he has no personality for being a people pleaser? I’ve known my friend George from school since we started high school in freshman year, although it wasn’t until sophomore year that we actually became friends, and he’s always been a people pleaser, a big one. He would always say yes to everything, even when it was something that clearly brought him no benefit or that he didn’t want to do.

UH OH…

One time he got paired with a guy who didn’t feel like doing anything in a project with George, and apparently, George did ALL the work and did not tell the teacher because the other guy asked him to do it and he just said yes. Another example was when he gave money to this one girl in our class because she didn’t have money. You may think he did these things out of kindness, no, he didn’t, he told us that he didn’t actually want to do those things, but he didn’t want to seem rude and say no. He’s a nice guy, but that might be the problem, he’s too nice, and people take advantage of that. The problem came last week, when we went on a school trip to a museum.

He’s been wanting to break it to George…

In the museum, at some point they brought us to a room where they were going to explain some boring stuff with a powerpoint no one was going to listen to. Thankfully, there were chairs we could sit on. Me, our other friend James and George sat in the last row to the right, whilst 2 girls sat next to us, finishing the last row in the right part. However, there was 1 missing chair for the students, meaning that one of the girls was left out. We were sitting right next to her 2 friends, who are very obnoxious people, in particular the girl who ended up standing up. However, the girl came up to George and told him in very bad manners to basically get up and let her have a seat next to her friends.

That’s INSANE!

I got upset when she said that because we literally got there first and George hadn’t done anything wrong, that seat wasn’t hers. But he said “I’m sorry”, stood up, and let her have the seat. Not even a thank you from the girl btw. I was extremely mad at George, not even because now it was just me and James and we couldn’t talk to him, but because he was now going to have to stand up for an hour AND not only was he, in my opinion, disrespected but also said SORRY when that happened.

He was really upset!

After they gave us that boring talk, George came to us and said that she was a huge AH. Now, maybe the good friend thing would’ve been to agree with him, but I was really mad at him, so I told him my opinion: Instead of calling her an AH, maybe you should see how you have 0 personality and just let people walk all over you for the sake of “avoiding conflict”, next time either you stand up for yourself or you won’t have my support. I could tell he didn’t like what I said. But he didn’t deny it, and the worst part is that he returned to normal like 10 minutes later. Which in my opinion might be his people pleasing attitude of just accepting my statement and moving on. James said I went too far, saying I prob hurt George’s feelings and that I should’ve been more cool with him.

OUCH! That’s a stingy situation!

Why couldn’t he peacefully explain his friend about the problem?

Let’s look at some comments from the Reddit community.

This user knows this kid was just being mean here.

This user also agrees that this guy is being a bit mean.

This user fully blames this guy for hurting George.

This user knows this guy is not a true friend!

Somebody here needs to make an apology!

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.