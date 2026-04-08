Male Customer Insulted Cashier’s Appearance After Initially Hitting On Her, So She Got Upset And Cried Quietly In The Office

Young adults can be bullies sometimes.

In this story, a female employee was working as a cashier when a group of young customers came up to her.

One of the men was initially sweet to her, but later insulted her physical appearance.

So she had to take a breather, as she never experienced something like this before.

Check out the full details below…

Customer hits on me then roasts me We get our fair share of teenagers and college kids who cause problems, but this one took the cake for me personally. I’m a cashier, and it was a female and her two male friends, around early 20s I’m assuming.

This employee engaged with the customers despite feeling uncomfortable.

The second male, I could feel staring pretty hard. He spoke up saying, “What’s your name, honey?” I answered but was immediately grossed out by the “honey” comment. He then proceeded to ask if I was single, which I replied that I’m not. He then said, “That’s a shame,” and I said something like, I disagree because I’m pretty happy.

The male customer then started insulting her.

Simple enough, silent the rest of the transaction, and I thought that was said and done. The second the receipt prints, he told me: “No one would marry my ugly self anyway with that fat pimple on your face.” The other male bursts out in a fit of laughter to add insult to injury.

She felt embarrassed and cried.

I got my other employee to cover the register for a minute while I decompressed in the office. I’ve never had anyone insult me to my face like that, at least about my physical appearance. Has anyone dealt with anything like that before? I’m used to mad customers and people yelling about work stuff, but never being straight-up bullied like that. Obviously, I cried about it too.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

Here’s a solid reply.

This user shares a valid point.

This person gives a sound suggestion.

How incredibly pathetic, says this person.

Finally, people are calling him out.

Instead of checking out, they should have checked their manners first.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.