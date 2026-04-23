Man Calls The Cops On An Out-Of-State Car Parked By A Fire Hydrant After It Sits There For Days, But His Neighbor Gets A Ticket And Blames Him For It

Sometimes, doing the right thing can still leave you feeling awkward.

So, what would you do if an out-of-state car was parked illegally in front of your house for days, and you had no idea who it belonged to? Would you just ignore it and see what happens? Or would you report it just to be safe?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this predicament and decides to report it. Here’s what happened.

AITA for calling the cops on my neighbor’s guest, causing them both to get a ticket? In front of my house is a fire hydrant. The law says you can’t park by one, so I expected the street parking to be clear. My neighbors park their car in front of their house, and I do not. I use my driveway. One day I came home from work, and there was a car there with out-of-state plates. I figured it was a guest for my neighbors and didn’t think much of it.

When the car didn’t move, he called the cops.

Then a few days passed by, and the car didn’t budge. I thought it was a stolen car that was dropped off in front of my house because I don’t live in the best neighborhood. So I called the cops to see if they could come check it out. Please keep in mind it was also a day before trash pick up, and seeing as the car hadn’t moved in a few days, I assumed it wasn’t going to move again any time soon. I called as I left for work, and when I got home, the car moved across the street (where there is PLENTY of parking).

Now, his neighbor is upset.

Well, fast forward to today. My neighbor is parking there now, and I’ve asked her before to move her car due to trash day, and this time she made a remark, “Yeah, I’ll move my car. Before you call the cops on us again. I got a ticket by the way, are you going to pay for it?” I told her the reason why I called, stating that I thought it was a stolen car because it had out-of-state plates and that it had been there for almost a week and hadn’t moved. She claims it was only two days. She said I could’ve asked them to move the car, but how was I to know it was someone visiting them? She tries to argue with me, but I didn’t want to argue because her son is there, literally watching the interaction.

Frustrated, he walked inside and closed the door on her.

Then she called me a ******* for calling the cops, and I told her that I was being nice by asking her, and I could’ve just called the cops again because it’s illegal to park in front of a fire hydrant. I don’t care if they park there, but they need to move their car for trash day. She started to cuss me out in her native language, and I just went into my house and shut the door on her. Thankfully, I’m moving out of here at the end of the month. One year was all I could take living in this neighborhood. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why he made the call.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit would’ve done.

This person reminds him to be anonymous next time.

This reader wants the lady to learn a hard lesson.

For this reader, if it’s illegal, it’s illegal.

Here’s another person who thinks he should’ve done it anonymously.

She needs to back off and get over it because if they were parked legally, it never would’ve happened.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.