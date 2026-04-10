Man Decided To Buy His Colleague’s Jeep, But He Backed Out At The Last Minute And Let His Colleague Know About His Decision Through A WhatsApp Message

Financial responsibility is important when making big purchases.

In this story, a man decided to buy his colleague’s Jeep.

But he eventually realized the struggles and financial strain of paying in installments.

So he politely declined, sending a text message to his colleague to avoid confrontation.

Do you think it went well? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for cancelling my plans to purchase a car from a colleague of mine? At the end of January, I was looking to get a car for myself since I don’t have one. It helps having a car where I live because public transport in a small town is almost non-existent. A colleague of mine at work offered to sell me his Jeep 2012 Limited Edition 70th Anniversary. It was for €8k with 230k KM on it.

This man didn’t receive the car on the agreed schedule.

He was offered an employer car from the place I work at. He would let me pay €2.5k first month and then pay in installments. He said that on the 1st of March, I would have the Jeep in my hands. The 1st of March came and went, and I still did not have the car. He said he was still waiting for the company car to be delivered to him.

He decided not to go through with buying it.

After dwelling on buying a car for €8k, I decided not to go through with it. I sent him a message on WhatsApp because I am an anxious person and cannot give bad news face to face. I told him that I really appreciated his offer and that I was willing to pay in installments. I decided not to buy because it would be a huge financial responsibility. I don’t have much money in savings, only a couple thousand euros.

His colleague got upset.

I was hit with, “I had to refuse to sell to my brother because of you. If you can’t assume responsibilities, don’t assume them.” I sent a reply saying that he was right and that I was really sorry. His final message was, “Apologies are not said, they are avoided.” Am I the jerk for doing this?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

It wasn’t a done deal, says this one.

Indeed, right?

Finally, this person makes a valid point.

You can’t blame someone for making the right decision, even if it came late.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.