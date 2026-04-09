Man Declined His Mother’s Offer To Host An Additional Baby Shower For His Expectant Wife, So His Mom Accused Him Of Betraying His Family And Had A Full Meltdown

Baby showers are supposed to be about the parents and the baby, but some family members have a way of making it all about themselves.

When a man politely declined his mother’s offer to throw a second baby shower four hours away from where his very pregnant wife would be living, his mom took it as a personal betrayal and did not hold back about her disappointment.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA For not wanting to have two baby showers and have my pregnant wife travel 4 hours for one? Essentially, my wife and I are expecting our first child at the end of October/beginning of November. We live in the same area as her family and about 4 hours from mine. It is very early on, but we are planning to have the baby shower up by us at her family’s home.

But then came a big change of plans.

Today, my mom reached out and said she is going to throw us a baby shower — and it will be in September. We ultimately do not want two baby showers, nor do I want my wife to travel 4 hours in a car that late in her pregnancy. Earlier does not work due to a jam-packed schedule this summer.

This is pretty common behavior for his mother.

My mom is someone who always wants to put together big parties and gets upset when someone else does. For example, she is still upset that she did not get to host the bridal shower — even though she hosted two engagement parties for us.

He tries to let her down easy, but she takes his polite decline as a personal insult.

I called my mom and said thank you for the offer, but we were looking to have the baby shower up here and only wanted to have one shower. She proceeded to tell me how this is a slap in the face to her and my side of the family. She claimed I did not think of them when making this decision and am separating myself from the family.

He thinks the couple has made plenty of other efforts to stay connected to the family.

For what it’s worth, I am in consistent communication with members of my family and come home every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas. On top of that, I come home once a quarter for a work visit and spend the entire week with them. We also just got back from a 4-day trip to Florida with my parents.

But none of this seemed to matter to his mother in that moment.

She told me I do not care about my 2 aunts and 2 cousins that would be affected by this, and that they will likely not come for it. I told her I understand that those 4 may not make the trip and completely understand. AITA?

What a complete mess.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter can’t help but pick up on some troubling patterns.

The center of every baby shower should be the expectant mother herself.

With events like these, timing is everything.

His mother is clearly making this whole thing about herself.

If the baby shower meltdown is any indication, this woman is going to be a handful of a grandmother.

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