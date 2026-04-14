Man Felt Blindsided By His Friend Inviting A Person He Dislikes To A Music Festival Without Asking, So He Cancelled Last Minute And Took The Financial Hit

It’s common courtesy to check with your travel partner before adding someone new to the group.

So when a man found out last minute that his friend had invited someone he genuinely couldn’t stand to a music festival they had been planning together, he decided to back out.

It didn’t go over well with his friend.

Keep reading for the full story.

AIO Friend invited one of his friends to our trip without asking me first. So, me and a friend were planning on going to a music festival in a few weeks. I bought the tickets and he booked the hotel.

But then there was an unwanted change of plans.

Yesterday he wrote saying that a friend of his is joining us — a friend who I really, really dislike. This person always takes a ton of substances and always embarrasses himself and whoever he is with.

At first, he tried to play along, but then he changed his mind.

I acted like it was all okay, but after thinking about it, I decided I didn’t want to go if this person was coming with us. So I decided to cancel. I called him and told him something came up and I can’t go anymore.

Now his friend is blaming him for everything.

He wasn’t happy — he didn’t say anything, just sent me the money for his ticket and told me he was keeping my half of the hotel. Am I overreacting? Isn’t it extremely selfish not to ask the person who you made the original plans with if you can invite someone else?

Clearly this friend wasn’t thinking about anyone but himself.

What did Reddit make of all this?

Honesty could have been a much more productive approach.

Sometimes it pays to be direct.

This user thinks maybe the two friends could have worked something out.

This user would have handled things a bit differently.

Ultimately, he decided taking the financial hit was less painful than toughing it out with the wrong company.

If you’re going to change the plans last minute, you better be prepared to deal with the consequences.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.