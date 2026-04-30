Man Had To Back Out Of Plans With His Friend Due To The Stress Of The Workday, And His Friend Lashed Out At Him For Waiting Until The End Of The Day To Cancel

Respecting each other’s time is invaluable in relationships.

This man told his friend that he might not make it to their meetup depending on how his workday turns out. His friend seemed to understand at first. But when he canceled at the end of the day, his friend did not take it lightly.

Read the full story below for more details.

AITA for canceling plans due to work? Turned into a massive argument. A few months back, my friend and I made plans to meet up and watch a new season of a show. Fast forward to a few days before the planned day: I was notified that I needed to work that day so my manager could have it off. I told my friend that I didn’t want to commit to anything because my workday could end up being very busy, and I might just want to go home afterward if I was worn out. He reassured me that it was fine and that we could play it by ear.

This man was exhausted after the workday.

Fast forward to the day of the plans. He called me several times, all excited to watch the show with me. I explained again that I wasn’t sure how I would be feeling after work. He told me he was patient and wouldn’t mind waiting until closer to the end of the day to see how I was feeling. I asked him several times, “Are you sure you don’t mind waiting?” because I know he can be a hot-headed person, and I didn’t want to cause any problems. He reassured me that he could be patient and didn’t mind waiting to see how I felt. So we set a time for him to call me back and go from there. Some time passed, and sure enough, I ended up having an insanely busy day at work on top of dealing with a rude customer, so I was mentally exhausted.

His friend had a lot to say after he canceled their plans.

Fast forward to the scheduled time: I explained that I had a long day and that he could start the show without me. Again, I would like to reiterate that he was 100% okay with waiting to see how my day went. He started blowing up on me with these comments: “Not a huge deal, but if you didn’t want to hang out, just be upfront with me.” “I can’t stand waiting around for people to just bail.” “I didn’t expect to have to wait a few hours for you to get back to me.” “It seems like you were just looking for an out the whole time.” There’s more to this, but he even went out of his way to throw shade in another group chat with a meme about canceling plans, and then ghosted everyone. Ummm, dude? We literally went over all this, and now it feels like I’m being gaslighted. AITA?

Well, his friend has a point.

Let’s read what other people in the comments section have to say about this.

Be honest, says this one.

Here’s a fair perspective.

A sensible suggestion from this user.

Here’s an idea.

And another person chimes in.

“Might cancel” usually means “will cancel.”

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