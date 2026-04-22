Man Is Traveling Home With Family When His Sister Leaves Her Daughter With Them Without Asking, But After The Niece Gets Arrested At The Airport He Still Takes His Flight

The last thing most people want is to be put in charge of someone else’s responsibility.

So, what would you do if a family member left their child with you during a trip and they got caught doing something serious? Would you stay behind until they were able to leave? Or would you fly home, just as you were scheduled to do?

In the following story, one man faces this exact decision, and his choice upsets his sister. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not staying after our niece got arrested? So we were all flying back from a family member’s wedding. A bunch of us were on the same flight that got canceled. We were able to get tickets for another flight that had a layover. My sister sneakily got a flight on a direct flight. She basically just left us with her 17-year-old daughter because she said she had to get back home for work. We know she didn’t tell us because she knew we would not have agreed. She knows we all think her daughter is a pain. Anyway, with no other options, we took her to the airport, and she was her moody, difficult self the whole time.

The police were going to charge her as an adult.

While we were waiting in the airport during our layover, she got up to supposedly go to the restroom. Well, when she got back, the airport police came up, and she got arrested for shoplifting. The police said that since she was 17, she would be charged as an adult there and transferred to the county jail. They said that she could be out tomorrow, or it could take longer, depending on how busy they are. We all had our own places to be and were tired from dealing with travel stuff. Almost everyone (notably, except me) had younger kids who were also tired and cranky. No one wanted to change their flight again and get a hotel (for what may be multiple nights) so they could stay and wait for her.

His sister was upset that they wanted to “abandon” her daughter there.

At this point, to be honest, we were just fed up with her. We talked to the police about it, and they said it would be okay if we took our flight. So we relayed the information to my sister over text. She was upset and demanded that someone stay, and we couldn’t just abandon her there. Well, we did check to see, and there were multiple flights my sister could take to get there by tomorrow. She said she couldn’t because she had work.

When he got home, his sister was very upset.

We said so, do we, but that was it before we got on our flight. So when I got home, my sister was freaking out because we all left even though she said she had work. She is now mostly just mad at me for leaving, since I didn’t even have kids like the others, and she thinks my work is much more flexible than hers. They would have believed if I had just lied about flight issues or used more days off. AITA?

Wow. Sounds like the daughter got herself into a mess.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about all of this.

This parent would leave her there to think about what she did.

According to this reader, she’s old enough to accept responsibility.

For this reader, the mother made her choice and must live with it.

Here’s someone who sees that everyone may be at fault.

That girl needs to learn, and this may be just what she needs! But let’s hope the lesson doesn’t backfire.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.