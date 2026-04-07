Man Kept Giving Advice To An Overweight Friend Who Ignored Every Suggestion About Diet And Weight Loss, So He Finally Accused Him Of Not Wanting To Change

It’s easy to talk about goals, but it’s a lot harder to actually transform habits.

One man grew tired of his overweight friend continuing to rant about his size while ignoring every good suggestion.

So when the friend finally stated the harsh truth, the conversation went downhill fast.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my friend he’s not trying to lose weight? I (22M) have a friend (19M). My friend is a good 280 pounds. I don’t judge him for his weight at all, but the problem is he’s always complaining about it.

His friend has developed a bit of a complex about it.

He’s always saying that’s the reason women don’t want him and everyone is mistreating him for being big and how he doesn’t think he’s attractive. He’s always talking about how he wants to get more fit.

So in the past he’s tried to be supportive and offer tips.

I’ve told him what he needs to do if he wants to achieve his goal, but he will not change his diet.

Instead, the friend seems intent on doing the exact opposite of whatever he recommends.

We went to Chick-fil-A and he ordered a chicken sandwich, nuggets, a large fry, and a milkshake. We went to Whataburger and he ordered two whole meals. I don’t even want to talk about his Chipotle order.

He lets his friend know he’s once again headed in the wrong direction, but the friend doesn’t seem to care.

I’ve explained to him the point of a caloric deficit and why it’s necessary if he wants to lose weight, but he just shrugs off what I’m saying every time. We were talking once again, and he told me how he got rejected for being big. He talked about how much he hates his weight.

So finally, he’s starting to lose patience with his friend.

I told him he won’t change his diet, so obviously he doesn’t want to lose weight. He then got really mad at me and told me it’s not that easy to just change your diet like that. And I need to “tread lightly.” We began to argue, so I got up and left. AITA?

Maybe the time for treading lightly has passed.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions.

Changing your life isn’t easy — it takes hard work.

Or perhaps it’s time to make certain topics off-limits.

No one can take the first step except for him.

Maybe his biggest problems lies in his brain, not his stomach.

If the diet doesn’t change, the results won’t either.

Sometimes blunt honesty is the way to go.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.