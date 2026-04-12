Man Kept Jokingly Stomping On His Girlfriend’s Shark Plushies, So She Got Angry And Said He Was Disrespecting Her Property

Everyone has their own quirky habits and comfort items.

In this story, a man is seeing a woman who keeps several shark plushies on her bed.

He noticed how the plushies get special treatment with blankets and space on the bed.

But one of the woman’s sharks especially annoys him.

Check out the story below to find out more.

WIBTA for stepping on a girl’s shark plush? The girl I’m seeing sleeps with 8 shark plushies on her bed every night. As well as a Jellycat bunny and a Squishmallow. These sharks get premium treatment. They sleep on her bed with her off of their backs because of their fins, get heated blanket privileges, and an extra blanket.

Meet Hank…

One of the sharks’ names is Hank. I hate Hank. He annoys me because he’s a hammerhead off of AliExpress that looks like a goblin shark. I stepped on him as a joke, and the girl got mad. She said not to do that to him. She also said I lack respect for her property.

This man is shocked by how the girl treats her plushies.

I lied on them at first on accident because they were covered up with a duvet cover. She insisted I move to the side so I don’t crush her sharks. These sharks get to be moved to the couch even with a blanket when I sleep over. It just shocks me that they get such treatment.

He’s wondering if it’s wrong to fool around with them.

They’re plushies. But I keep stomping on them as a joke. Hank gets abused. WIBTA?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user makes a valid point.

Hank sounds nicer than you, says this one.

This person chimes in.

Finally, here’s another sensible remark.

If you keep picking fights with plush sharks, don’t be surprised when you end up sleeping on the couch.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.