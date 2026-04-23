Man Left His Cart In The Middle Of A Grocery Store Aisle, But He Got Angry When Staff Thought The Cart Was Abandoned And Put His Items Back

Abandoned shopping carts can raise a series of serious questions.

The following story involves a woman who witnessed a petty store drama.

A man left his cart unattended in the middle of a Kroger aisle, but an employee thought the cart was abandoned and but the items away.

Keep reading to see who you think was in the wrong.

Was the customer wrong or was the store wrong? I just got out of Kroger. As I was leaving, a customer was arguing with a manager about his cart. What happened was they found his cart in the middle of an aisle with nobody around. It was not near the bathroom. Nobody was walking around it or toward it like they had stepped away to grab something else.

This woman learned that an employee had put the customer’s items back in their places.

So they took the items out of the cart and put them back where they go. I heard the customer say there were seven or eight items in the cart. The customer is upset that everything he had was put back. The manager told him they found his cart abandoned. They are trying to keep the store clean, so they put everything back.

She thinks it was the customer’s fault.

That is all the context I have. I would say the customer was in the wrong for leaving his cart in the middle of an aisle. What do you guys think?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a similar thought.

Don’t trust customers, says this person.

This person thinks the customer is wrong.

Finally, short and simple.

If you ghost your cart, don’t be surprised when it moves on.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.