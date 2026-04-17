Man Planned An Airbnb Trip With Friends And Partners Split By Room Or Person, But He Pushed For Equal Costs Which Sparked A Group Disagreement

Splitting costs on group trips can get tricky.

In this story, a man joined a large Airbnb trip where couples and singles were dividing rooms differently.

While some wanted to split costs by room, he argued everyone should pay equally per person.

Now, the group is divided over what’s fair.

Check out the full details below…

AITA for wanting to split an Airbnb equally per person? 14 of us (5 couples and 4 singles) are renting a 6-bedroom Airbnb. Couples each have their own room. The 4 singles are sharing the 6th room with 4 beds. Some people want to split by room. This means the singles would pay half of what each couple pays.

This man thinks this arrangement is unfair.

We are all sharing the same massive living space. We are sharing the pool, kitchen, amenities, and more. We will barely be in our rooms. It seems unfair that they would pay half price for essentially the same experience. Am I the jerk for pushing for a straight per-person split divided by 14?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another personal opinion.

This one agrees with the other commenters.

The singles should pay a little less, says this person.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

When it comes to group trips, finances can get a little messy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.