April 16, 2026 at 10:55 pm

Man Planned An Airbnb Trip With Friends And Partners Split By Room Or Person, But He Pushed For Equal Costs Which Sparked A Group Disagreement

by Heide Lazaro

Friends hanging out during a vacation

Pexels/Reddit

Splitting costs on group trips can get tricky.

In this story, a man joined a large Airbnb trip where couples and singles were dividing rooms differently.

While some wanted to split costs by room, he argued everyone should pay equally per person.

Now, the group is divided over what’s fair.

Check out the full details below…

AITA for wanting to split an Airbnb equally per person?

14 of us (5 couples and 4 singles) are renting a 6-bedroom Airbnb.

Couples each have their own room.

The 4 singles are sharing the 6th room with 4 beds.

Some people want to split by room.

This means the singles would pay half of what each couple pays.

This man thinks this arrangement is unfair.

We are all sharing the same massive living space.

We are sharing the pool, kitchen, amenities, and more. We will barely be in our rooms.

It seems unfair that they would pay half price for essentially the same experience.

Am I the jerk for pushing for a straight per-person split divided by 14?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 02 at 8.00.37 PM Man Planned An Airbnb Trip With Friends And Partners Split By Room Or Person, But He Pushed For Equal Costs Which Sparked A Group Disagreement

Here’s another personal opinion.

Screenshot 2026 04 02 at 8.01.24 PM Man Planned An Airbnb Trip With Friends And Partners Split By Room Or Person, But He Pushed For Equal Costs Which Sparked A Group Disagreement

This one agrees with the other commenters.

Screenshot 2026 04 02 at 8.01.48 PM Man Planned An Airbnb Trip With Friends And Partners Split By Room Or Person, But He Pushed For Equal Costs Which Sparked A Group Disagreement

The singles should pay a little less, says this person.

Screenshot 2026 04 02 at 8.02.13 PM Man Planned An Airbnb Trip With Friends And Partners Split By Room Or Person, But He Pushed For Equal Costs Which Sparked A Group Disagreement

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 04 02 at 8.03.19 PM Man Planned An Airbnb Trip With Friends And Partners Split By Room Or Person, But He Pushed For Equal Costs Which Sparked A Group Disagreement

When it comes to group trips, finances can get a little messy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.

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