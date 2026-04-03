Man Refused To Lend His Lawnmower To His Neighbor After Sharpening Its Blades, So He Felt Guilty When The Neighbor Said It Made The Street Look Messy
Neighbors are often expected to help each other out.
In this story, a man refused to lend his lawnmower to his neighbor.
The neighbor became upset and argued that it was a small favor that would help the whole street look better.
Check out the full details below.
AITA for refusing to lend my neighbor my lawn mower
My neighbor across the street asked to borrow my lawn mower last Saturday.
His machine broke down midway through his yard work.
I told him no because I had just finished sharpening the blades.
I am very particular about how the machine is handled.
This man’s neighbor got upset.
He became visibly upset. He said that neighbors should help each other out.
And that this is especially true when it is a small favor that costs me nothing.
He pointed out that his grass is now half cut and looks terrible.
He said it makes the whole street look messy.
He felt bad because he could easily say yes.
I feel like a jerk because I could have easily said yes.
It would have helped him finish his chores in twenty minutes.
I am worried that I am being overly protective of a piece of equipment.
That I am valuing a tool more than a good relationship with a person who lives twenty feet away from me.
But he believes he has every right to say no.
I also know that he is usually a responsible person.
He likely would have returned it in the same condition.
However, I still feel that I have the right to say no to lending out my expensive tools.
I believe I have that right for any reason.
AITA?
Let’s see how others reacted to this story.
You could have been kinder, says this one.
Here’s a similar thought from this user.
People are saying the same thing.
This one chimes in.
Finally, short and simple.
Saying “no” might have protected his tools, but had damaged his relationship with the neighbor.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.
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