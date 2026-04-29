Man Spent Months Applying For Jobs And Preparing For Interviews, But He Felt Burned Out And Questioned If Low Wages And Stress Were Ever Worth It

Job hunting shouldn’t feel like full-time work.

The following story involves a man who has spent months applying to jobs and preparing for interviews.

But he faced confusing questions and constant rejection.

Even when he gets offered a job, he’s often met with unpromising benefits.

Read the story below to find out more…

Job applications, interviews, and then the job itself are all humiliation rituals The number of times I have been lied to, gaslit, and asked the stupidest goddamn questions during the job application process is uncountable. It is so stupid. Anyone with the slightest bit of intelligence or humanity can clearly see that there is something wrong with this entire thing.

This man spent months trying to ace job interviews.

This is not the way to vet job seekers. You get to the interview. They continue to ask you incredibly stupid and specific questions. If you make even the slightest misstep, you feel like a goddamn idiot. I have spent months studying for some interviews. I do not do that anymore.

Then, when one gets hired, they are welcomed with a low salary and stress.

Ninety-nine percent of the time, you just will not get it. Then, when they say you get the job, there are low wages, overwork, stress, and little personal time. Is any of this nonsense worth it? With how much inflation we have had, the last three years of job applications I have been doing have actually cost me money.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

A UX designer shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest assumption.

This one chimes in.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

Sometimes, applying for jobs feels like a job itself.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.