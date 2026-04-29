Man Stayed Out Of It When His Sibling Got Kicked Out For Sneaking An Overnight Guest Into Their Parents’ Home, So She Called Him Jealous And Selfish When He Wouldn’t Take Her Side

Living rent-free at your parents’ house as an adult comes with exactly one job: follow the rules.

When one man’s sibling snuck an overnight guest into the family home despite a very clear, very justified no-guest policy, the doorbell camera caught the whole thing.

So when his parents gave her a month to pack up and she came looking for backup, he said no — and that’s when things got really loud.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for not fighting my parents on stopping my sister from being kicked out and telling my sister this is her own fault I am 25, and my sister is 24. We both graduated from college and live at home.

All things considered, these siblings are getting a pretty good deal.

We both have jobs in the city, and it is easier to live at home and save money instead of spending $2,000 a month on rent.

It’s that or live outside the city and deal with a 45-minute drive of traffic. My parents’ house is right outside the city, and it’s a 10-minute drive.

Their parents have set some important rules in place.

My parents literally have one main rule: no one is allowed to stay over without their permission. This is due to my oldest brother’s ex hookup. She robbed the house blind and caused a small fire. Everyone was fine, and after that, it was no longer allowed to bring anyone to sleep over without our parents’ approval.

He was personally fine with the rule, but his sister was totally against it.

I don’t really care because I find it weird to have relations in my childhood bed, so I am not bringing people home. My sister, on the other hand, hates this rule, and my parents and her argue about it quite often.

Her parents have a simple solution, but still the sister seems intent on rebelling.

They tell her to get a hotel or go to the guy’s place if she wants to get friendly with strangers. Anyways, my sister brought home a girl last night, and my parents found out. They found out because they saw her leave on the doorbell camera.

So the parents decided his sister could no longer stay, so she soon tried to recruit him to change their parents’ minds.

My parents were ticked and gave her a month to move out. It was a loud argument. My sister wanted me to talk with them, and I told her no.

He doesn’t feel too sympathetic.

I told her that she knew the rules and why they are in place. She was ticked, and we got into an argument. She accused me of being jealous of her and her looks. I told her that I don’t care. It went on for a while and she is ticked I won’t defend her against our parents. AITA?

Sounds like his sister made her own bed with this one.

What did Reddit think?

It’s time to be an adult and face the music on her own.

If there’s anyone to blame, it’s herself.

Surely she has enough money for one night away from her parents’ house.

Her sister risked everyone’s safety for her own selfishness.

If his sibling really wanted to stay, she should have thought of that before breaking the rules.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.