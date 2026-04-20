Man Supported A Rival Football Team Because Of A Charitable Act, But His Dad Took It Personally And Ignored Him For Not Choosing The “Family Team”
Sports loyalties can run deep in families.
In this story, a young man chose to support a rival football team, which upset his dad immediately.
What seemed like a personal choice turned into unexpected tension at home.
Let’s take a closer look!
AITA for picking a rival football team to my dad’s?
My dad supports one of the two biggest football teams in our city.
He has been getting fired up ahead of and during the derbies for as long as I can remember.
Growing up, I did not support a particular team.
Then, a player from the other team visited my cousin and other kids in a children’s hospital.
I know other teams have players who do this, too.
This man started supporting the other team.
This is deeply personal to me. So I started supporting this team.
When my dad saw a team cap and found out, he got pretty upset.
He has been frosty for a couple of days now.
I do not know how to approach and talk to him about this.
It is even worse than when I got 27 out of 50 on a maths exam.
His mom said he could have picked the family team instead.
My mom said he is overreacting. She also told me I should have foreseen this.
I know how passionate he is about his club. He has been supporting them since before I was born.
She said she can understand me feeling sentimental, but I could have just picked the “family club.”
Grandpa also supports the same team as Dad. AITA?
Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.
This user gives their honest opinion.
Here’s a similar thought from this one.
This person makes a valid point.
Another one chimes in.
Finally, people are saying the same thing.
You can pick your team, but not your dad’s reaction.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
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