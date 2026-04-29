Man Told Another Girl At A Party That His Girlfriend Was Jealous Of Her, But He Regretted It After His Girlfriend Reacted Negatively And Confronted Him

Sharing personal details can sometimes backfire in relationships.

The following story involves a man who told another girl that his girlfriend was jealous of her.

He thought it was harmless and even hoped it would help them get along better in the future.

But his girlfriend later confronted him, and tensions suddenly arose.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for telling another girl my girlfriend is jealous of her? I (23M) and my GF, Bella (23F), have been dating for 4 years. The other day, we were at a party. This other girl, Danielle, was also there.

Meet Danielle…

She has been on the same sports team as me for 4 years. We have always been nice to each other, saying hi when we see each other. We have the occasional conversation. She is also the GF of one of my best friends, Patrick (24M). She has been around at things when I hang out with him. She also comes when I invite him places.

This man told Danielle that his girlfriend was jealous of her.

So at this party, it came out that I had told Danielle that Bella is jealous of her. Bella, my GF, handled it amazingly in the moment. I thought that was that. A couple of days went by, Bella told me that I should not have told Danielle. She said it was a total invasion of her privacy and that she is scared to tell me other things. She is worried I might go blabbering off to people about it.

Bella confronted her about it.

I said okay and that I was sorry and I would not do it again. She continued to ask why I did it. She kept asking why I told Danielle. I said I was a little drunk. Danielle had asked me why Bella had been being short. She also asked why Bella had been slightly avoiding her.

He continued to explain.

I said it was because she is a little jealous of you. I also said I did not think it was that bad of a thing to say. I thought it was not that bad, especially because I wanted them to be friends. I thought it could turn into double dates or something else.

But she didn’t accept the excuses and hung up on him.

This backfired. She said to take the next 2 days to think about it. Then, she hung up the phone. My only intention was to make them more friendly toward each other. So, AITA for telling another girl my GF is jealous of them?

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Lol. Another one chimes in.

Do better, says this one.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Honesty is great, unless you have a jealous girlfriend.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.