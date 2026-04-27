Man Travels Hours To Visit His Long Distance Girlfriend, But After His Car Is Totaled, She Pushes Him To Buy A New One

Long-distance relationships can work, but they’re definitely not for everyone.

So, what would you do if you were the one putting in all the effort to visit your partner, but after something out of your control happens, they expect you to spend a large amount of money to keep things the same? Would you do it? Or would you refuse, even if it upsets them?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact same situation with his girlfriend. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not buying my girlfriend a car I (18M) started dating my now girlfriend(18F), Kaitlyn, just under a year ago, and things have been great. We hardly ever fight, and we see eye to eye on practically everything. She’s always been a level-headed and logical girl, which is honestly what made me fall for her in the first place. However, recently she’s been kinda being different, getting mad over small stuff, and checking my socials at least once a week to see who’s following me and sending me the people (girls) she doesn’t know.

After moving, he started making the trip to see her.

Neither of our accounts is private, so really anyone can follow either of us. Normally, there’s a random girl following me who sends me a screenshot asking who it is and why she’s following me. In all honesty, I have no idea who these girls are, so I just unadd them as followers and move on, even though she has random guys I don’t know following her, but whatever. About a month into the relationship, I moved to a different state, which meant it was about a 2.5-hour drive. I’ve been doing this drive about weekly and spending a day or two there, then going back, since I still work full-time.

Then, he got into an accident.

Everything was great until I got into a crash on the way back from work. My car was totaled but other than a bruised arm and being a little sore I was fine. Now this is where the problem is. I had bought that car when we started dating to make the drive because my other car (a Ford Ranger) wouldn’t be able to make that drive, and since then, the visits have been 1-2 weeks in between (mind you, I’m the only one going there). I’ve been going with my mom because we still own our house that we moved from, and she likes to go there to work on the book she’s writing. My girlfriend keeps saying how I need to buy a new car so I don’t have to rely solely on my mom to go visit her.

His girlfriend won’t let it go.

When I said no because I’m going to the military soon and would have to sell it, and I’d lose a ton of money on it, she started crying and told me that I’m saying she’s not worth the money and I’m an **. Now she keeps bringing it up and even got her mom to text me about it, and they tried to sell me a new car for 9k from a family friend of theirs, and said I don’t have to buy it all in cash. It’s been a few weeks, and this has come up more times than I can count. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like he’s got a decision to make.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think he should do.

This person thinks it may be time to step away.

According to this comment, he deserves better.

Interesting way to look at it.

This reader warns that it’s time to move on.

It may be time to cut ties because it sounds like she’s not going to make it easy on him.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.