Manager Called Employee On His Day Off Telling Him To Come Into Work In An Hour, But He Refused To Cancel His Weekend Plans

Nothing ruins your day off faster than a last-minute call from work.

So, what would you do if your manager called with one hour’s notice, expecting you to cover a weekend shift you had already said you couldn’t work? Would you give up your day off and go to work? Or would you stand your ground and let him know you won’t be there?

In the following story, one employee finds himself in this predicament and opts out of work for the day. Here’s what happened next.

Manager expects me to come in on the weekend with 1 hour notice and then gives me a warning because I have to give 24hrs notice if I can’t come in Today was supposed to be fun. It was supposed to be my friends and I getting away from our workplaces for a day and having fun at the Renaissance Faire. Needless to say, everything didn’t exactly go like it was supposed to.

I got a call this morning from my manager. He wanted me to come in and work today because one of my coworkers called in sick.

He tried to warn his boss earlier in the week.

I told him that I had already told him earlier this week that I couldn’t work today. He, of course, denied ever being a part of that conversation, which is his way of saying that he’s not asking me to come in; I have to come in. I told him to ask someone else, and he gave me the usual response of, “Oh, I wouldn’t be calling you if I didn’t have to,” and “I’ll be nice and pay you overtime for this.” Like buddy, I know I’ll be paid overtime cause it’s required by law for you to, but it doesn’t change the fact that I’m not coming in.

Then, he received the email.

He hangs up, and I continue about my day, not worrying about it cause that’s a problem for Monday me.

Fast forward to half an hour ago, and I checked my email to see one from my boss saying I’m being issued a second warning for “failing to let management know of my shift change without 24hr notice.” Like, seriously. You called me an hour before the shift would’ve started, and I guess you just put me in the system before you called, assuming I would say yes. When I said no, you sent me this crappy email that’s nothing but thinly veiled threats of firing me for not bending to your stupid expectations. The hypocrisy I’ve had to deal with today is making me want to quit even more than I did yesterday.

Yikes! No one likes dealing with a boss like that.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit suggest he do in this situation.

This person thinks he needs a union rep or the labor board.

This is something bosses should consider.

According to this comment, he needs to go over his boss’s head.

This reader offers some advice.

The whole thing is very unfair.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.