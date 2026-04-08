Man’s Family Plans A Trip To Croatia Without Asking Him And Expects Him To Go, But He Chooses To Work Instead

Being included in family plans doesn’t always mean you actually had a choice in them.

So, what would you do if your family planned a trip without asking you, but still expected you to go? Would you go along to avoid drama? Or would you stick with your own plans, even if it upsets them?

In the following story, one man faces this dilemma and stands his ground. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not going on family vacation because i’d rather work? My family made plans to go to Croatia for Easter without my knowledge or consent. It’s a small town gateway, but I (21m) just really don’t like spending my time sitting around in foreign places just doing nothing. Also, I can’t stand long car rides, so I decided to just tell my boss I’m available the whole Easter to work at the store. I’ll probably get scheduled and earn some bonus money.

Their last vacation didn’t go well.

My dad is saying that as an adult, I have to suck it up and come with them because that’s what families do. But I don’t see a point in driving 800 km just to not enjoy myself and miss out on some extra cash. Also, last time we went on vacation, we just fought nonstop, and it was just generally not a good time. AITA?

Eek. It’s easy to see why he wants to stay at home.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have any advice on how to handle this.

This reader thinks everyone is a little wrong.

For this person, it’s about future regret.

According to this comment, families shouldn’t use that line.

Here’s someone who suggests he pick his battles.

He should think about this, because it could be a great way to create lasting memories and have fun.

He shouldn’t be so negative.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.