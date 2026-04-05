Man’s Sibling Bought Non-Refundable Tickets To Crash His Couples Vacation Without Being Invited, But When He Put His Foot Down, The Family Drama Heated Up

Some people ask if they can join a trip and some people just buy the tickets and announce they’re coming.

When a man’s sibling booked non-refundable flights to crash a couple’s theme park vacation before anyone confirmed anything, he soon found himself in the middle of a heated family debate.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for my response to my sibling adding themselves to my trip? My wife (F30) and I (M30) planned a trip to a large theme park that we have wanted to visit for a while. I have two sisters who are younger than me and are very close with each other. Sister 1 (25) is married and Sister 2 (23) is single and still in school.

The couple decided to invite one of his sisters on the trip since she was available.

Sister 2 was supposed to be in Europe for Christmas, so I invited Sister 1 and her husband to split a cheap room on the grounds of the theme park and join us.

He adds on an important caveat.

These rooms are not upgradeable for additional people — instead we would need to increase to a suite or upgrade to a nicer hotel to accommodate a fifth guest, which would increase the cost substantially. Also, these rooms are already cramped with one toilet and four adults.

Even though the two parties are traveling through separate means, they still planned to go through with the trip.

Additionally, Sister 1 is flying into the theme park while my wife and I are driving 14 hours and planned to take detours before and after the trip with just the two of us. This trip is taking place in less than two weeks.

But then one of his sister wanted them to make last-minute changes to the trip.

Sister 2 had her trip to Europe cancelled for some reason and called me to ask if she could come last minute. I mentioned that I had already booked the plans but would call to see if people could be added.

But sister 2 couldn’t be left waiting.

Within 30 minutes of that short conversation — with no other details discussed — Sister 2 sent me a picture of her non-refundable tickets with a text saying she could just sleep on the floor, that she was going to fly in and ride with my wife and I to the theme park, and that we could now have a sibling trip.

This didn’t sit right with him at all.

This upset me because my wife and I had planned to spend large parts of the trip with just the two of us, including the travel to and from the theme park. We also didn’t want to add another person to such a small room and have to sneak her in. Additionally, we didn’t want to alter the plans and pay more money.

He wishes his sister could have waited a little longer for them to come up with a more suitable alternative.

I felt that if we had just discussed the different options and how we could make it work, I would have been more open to it. But being sent a screenshot of non-refundable tickets and being told she would now tag along upset me.

There’s other reasons why he’s hesitant about her joining too.

Also, to be honest, Sister 2 is a lot to deal with. Type A — capitalized. I wasn’t planning on entertaining that the whole trip.

Now the parents are getting involved too.

My dad, who treats Sister 2 as if she could never do wrong, got upset at me for telling her no and said that I should consider that people die every day and life is short. Now both sisters are upset, and somehow Sister 2 did get a refund and is not coming. AITA?

Sounds like this situation couldn’t have gone any worse.

What did Reddit of this situation?

This user thinks he should have been a lot more direct from the start.

Inviting yourself on a trip someone else has already planned is just plain rude.

If dad wants to help so bad, maybe he should put his money where his mouth is.

His sister’s expectations were very unreasonable from the start.

Life is short — and apparently so is the window before someone invites themselves on your vacation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.