Mother Steps Back After Her Husband Ignores Her Advice About Their Overstimulated Child, But When He Struggles To Handle The Meltdown, She Refuses To Step In

Parenting can get complicated when both people don’t approach situations the same way.

So, what would you do if your spouse ignored your input and made a decision that triggered a meltdown from your child, and then asked you to step in and fix it? Would you do so? Or would you refuse and let them clean up the mess they made?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this situation and decides to let her husband deal with it. Here’s what happened.

AITA for letting him eat what he cooked? Me (35F) and my spouse (38M) are the parents of a 5-year-old neurodivergent kid. My husband refuses to educate himself on that topic. At the same time, he has recently admitted how much he hates my tendencies to micromanage everything. I can understand that. Though I am the only one constantly assessing and anticipating our daughter’s mental state in order to be able to regulate her nervous system and prevent avoidable meltdowns. Yet, in order to save our relationship, I am learning to keep my mouth shut.

Here’s where he thought he knew more than she did about parenting.

Today, our daughter returned home really overstimulated, so I let her draw and played some calm music to let her unwind. Later, my husband decided to play a video game, but our daughter wanted his attention, therefore he chose to show her the game. The game has a lot of visual and flashing effects. And as always, he turned the volume up. They were doing so for approx. an hour while I was tidying our daughter’s bedroom. When he decided to quit the game, our five-year-old started being really dysregulated and difficult (having a hard time), and he could not get her to bathe. That’s when he came to me to take over and….I decided to say no. AITA?

Yikes! It does sound like he got himself in that situation.

Let’s take a look at how the folks at Reddit feel about this issue.

According to this reader, it sounds like a family member.

Here’s someone who thinks she’s wrong for allowing it to happen.

Yet another person who finds her actions wrong as a mother.

This reader explains what their therapist says about the same situation.

She’s not wrong for teaching him a lesson, but it shouldn’t come at the child’s expense. They need to focus on parenting their child better.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.